Global ICU Beds Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global ICU beds market is expected to decline from $3.38 billion in 2020 to $2.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -27.8%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The Intensive Care Unit beds market is expected to reach $2.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of.8%.

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Beds market consists of sales of special hospital beds designed for ICUs to take care of critical patients. The market consists of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electrical, semi-electrical, and mechanical ICU Beds that provide both safety and comfort to patients and also caregivers. Intensive care represents the highest level of continuing patient care and treatment. An intensive care unit (ICU) is a designated area offering facilities for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of critical illnesses such as multiple organ failures

The icu beds market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the icu beds market are nvacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Stiegelmeyer GmBH & Co. KG, Gendron Inc., LINET Group SE, Joerns Healthcare LLC., Span-America Medical Systems Inc., Malvestio S.P.A., and Merivaara Corp.

The global ICU beds market is segmented –

1) By Type: Electric Beds, Semi-Electric Beds, Manual Beds

2) By Application: Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, Neurological Intensive Care Unit, Trauma Intensive Care Unit, Post-Operative Recovery Unit, Surgical Intensive Care Unit, Mobile Intensive Care Unit

3) By End Use: General And Acute Care Hospitals, Specialized Hospitals, Multi-Specialty Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASC), Others

The icu beds market report describes and explains the global icu beds market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The icu beds report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global icu beds market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global icu beds market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure ICU Beds Market Characteristics ICU Beds Market Product Analysis ICU Beds Market Supply Chain

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The ICU Beds Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

