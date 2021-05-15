Global Ice Melter Market Research Report 2021: Covid 19 Impact Outlook, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Growth Prospects & Forecast -2026

According to the new report Published By Industry Research Place Global Ice Melter Market is valued at USD 3821.02 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4102.78 Million by 2026 with the CAGR of 1.21 % over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID 19 on Global Ice Melter Market

The chemicals and materials sector extents presence across automotive to medical devices to institutional cleaners, signifying that a sector with such economic exposure will be extensively affected by COVID-19. Dependent upon the course of the pandemic and economic conditions, chemicals and materials companies may be navigating from recovery to thriving. The industry may perhaps potentially be hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak on numerous fronts: operational and supply chain disruptions, potentially tightening credit markets, lowered demand and productivity and the health of their workforce.

The industry may be especially vulnerable given that the bulk of its production workforce is in on-site jobs that cannot be done remotely. Additionally, given the nature of the industry, companies may need to consider how to create social distancing in workplaces that are often worker-dense. Companies have to prepare for major global supply chain and other distribution disruptions. They should also probable expect that supply chain partners might experience their own challenges and may not be able to fulfill orders on time or at all during the crisis.

To curb the pandemic, government implications like work from home has impacted the deicing market. So, as to maintain the social distancing, mobility of peoples has drastically dropped. Drop in the road traffic has suddenly seen. Majority of companies has directed work from home to their employees, so their parking lots may not need to be cleaned all winter long.

As cross border trade has banned leads to closing of the ports, this could have eliminated ships coming in. Drop in shipping activities at the port site, procrastination of snow maintenance program has been seen. The confinement to the home has affected the earnings of many and peoples are spending less and more leaned towards the saving activities. Majority of snow removal customers are holding off on signing their contracts.

Market Overview

Winter weather conditions can cause icy roads and walkways, leading to unsafe conditions for drivers and pedestrians. Ice melters are used to mitigate those icy road issues. An ice melters is a material that thaws or inhibits the formation of ice, and does so by lowering the freezing point of water and preventing a bond between ice and paved surfaces. Various studies conducted shows great drop in accidents due to use of ice melters.

Majority of ice melters used are of cloride type and others used subsequently are of acetate type, acetate type ice melters are way much costlier compared to chloride ice melters. While ice melters have the ability to greatly increase road and walkway safety, they can also have severe negative impacts on environment and material in contact with them. It could also pollute our water bodies including ground water. Adoption of more mechanical methods for winter maintenance could significantly benefit environment irrespective of compromising safety of peoples. Despite the easy and cost effective solution, the ice melters will be continue in the practice, considering the public safety during winter days.

Scope Of The Report

This report analyses the global market for Ice Melter . The report will enable the user to understand and gain insights into the current and forecast market situation. The market is comprehensively analyzed by geography to give complete information on the global scenario. The qualitative and quantitative data provided in this study can help user understand which market segments, regions are expected to grow at higher rates, factors affecting the market and key opportunity areas. The report also includes competitive landscape of key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Key Players

K+S Compass Minerals Cargill Nobian Kissner Green Earth Deicer Maine Salt General Atomics OxyChem Ossian Blank Industries BCA Products Xynyth Alaskan Shouguang Xinhai Weifang Yuding Others

Above mentioned companies were scrutinized to assess competitive landscape of Global Ice Melter Market. Report provides company profiles of each player. Each profile include company product portfolio, business overview, company governance, company financials, business strategies, manufacturing locations and production facilities, company sale, recent developments and strategic collaborations & partnerships, new product launch, company segments, application diversification and company strength and weakness analysis.

Review Period: (2015-2026)

Historic Period: 2015 to 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 to 2026

Base Year: 2020

Unit: USD Million

This Ice Melter Market report provides insights on new trade regulations, market size, regional and segment market share, product/service launches, product pipeline analysis, impact of Covid-19 on, key regions, untapped markets, patent analysis, approvals, continuous innovations and developments in the market.

Regions

North America: U.S., Canada and Rest of North America

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa: Gulf Countries, Israel, Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa

Market Segmentation

Type Liquid Ice Melter Solid Ice Melter

Application Road Airport Port Household



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Demand for Aircraft Deicing-

The upward air traffic together with climbing need to cater a better-quality and comfortable traveling experience to passengers primarily drives the demand for Aircraft Deicing. The increased frequency of flight delays throughout winters has accelerated the market growth. The snowballing security concerns, along with rigorous regulations concerning the proper operation of aircrafts demands the market growth.

The modernization of present air terminals and growing investment in technologies to offer safety and comfort to passengers are factors predictable to deliver growth opportunities to the market during the forecast period. Evolving regulatory mandates in several countries would drive the demand for ice melters.

Expansion of road and highway network –

In order to safeguard the road safety and convenience throughout winter in cold regions, winter road maintenance operations need to be executed. These operations are mainly based on the application of chemicals on roads with specialized vehicles. Large amounts of the so-called road salts, or deicing salts, are thus applied in order to clear the pavement and allow the normal traffic flow and economic activity. With the increasing road and highway network and when its usage became widespread for highway maintenance. For instance, the quantities applied on the roads are increasing year-on-year, offers promising growth prospect to the market.

Tourism in cold regions

Tourists are more likely to prefer to go on spending vacations at cold regions. As connectivity and travel facility available. The polar region is one of the less explored destinations on earth and appeals both scientists and tourists. As transport technology was improved and significant changes in tourism market have taken place, more people are travelling to the coldest regions. Geographically, the polar region comprises of the frozen Arctic Ocean and neighboring countries in the northern hemisphere as well as of the continent of Antarctica that surrounds the geographic South Pole.

Market Restraints

Negatively affecting vegetation

Rock salt is prominently used for deicing purposes. Salt applied to surfaces could run off and go into soil, or be waded by vehicles and snow plows on top of the surface of vegetation adjacent to the treated zone. In soil, salts reduce the accessibility of water to plants, and considerably upsurge water stress throughout spring and summer months. This outcome has been denoted as chemical drought. Salts deposited directly on foliage may also burn and kill the affected parts, or the entire plant. This is usually seen where salts from winter maintenance damage evergreen trees and shrubs adjacent to roadways. The sodium and chloride components in certain salts are specifically damaging to vegetation.

Prone to damage

Salts of chlorine can cause corrosion and accelerate rusting of metal railings, grates, drains, and door frames, and underground utility lines if they are not correctly secured. Salts may leads to scaling, or flaking of surface layers from concrete. Salt solutions go in void spaces in concrete and increase by 10 to 20% in volume when they freeze. The pressure exerted by this expansion fractures the surface of concrete. Porous brick, masonry, and natural stone are especially vulnerable to damage and should be avoided in areas where deicing salts are used. Concrete which is correctly formulated for environments where freeze-thaw cycles are common resists scaling triggered by deicing salts.

High Maintenance

Throughout the non-winter seasons, the ice protection systems rests idle and it needs considerable maintenance so as to function properly during the winters. This system requires huge investments in order to maintain every parts of the equipment, and due to this the airports in the developing countries are unable to adopt the ice protection systems.

Market Trends

The trend of pre-wetting salt for deicing

The concept of pre-wetting salt before spreading on snow is not new, but it has yet to be widely implemented by private contractors. In pre-wetting process -liquid chemical or salt brine solution being applied to a deicing material before it is spread. Anti-icing is similar, only the brine solution is sprayed directly onto the driving or walking surface. Though basic in practice, the benefits are significant.

Blending ice melter with sand

Addition of sand to ice melter, increases the volume of material but quantity of ice melter is irrespective of quantity of sand used. Sand does not melt ice, but it benefits with added grip, characteristically for a short time since it moves due to traffic action. When temperatures rise or more ice melter applications are made, the insufficient quantity of ice melter primarily applied with the sand will help melting, but the initial reduced application rate and melting capacity will not do the job at the time it is applied.

Eco-friendly salt alternatives for melting ice and snow

It’s a little pricier than salt, but these products will help to keep your walkways and driveways ice-free.

Pickle brine

The brine from pickling helps to melt ice and snow. National Geographic claims it is better for the environment than salt, as it prevents ice from sticking to the road which makes it easier to remove. Pickle brine use means that 4 to 29 percent less chlorine is added to our waterways.

Report Coverage

An overview of the Global Ice Melter Market

In depth analysis of market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the global market

Global Ice Melter Market revenue data historic and forecast analysis (2015 to 2026)

Characterization and quantification of the market segments for Ice Melter market

Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape

Important Questions Answered By Global Ice Melter Market Report

What is the impact of COVID 19 epidemic on the Global Ice Melter Market?

Which is mostly affected region, country?

Which is the current largest and fastest-growing region?

What is the market size and growth rate of the Global Ice Melter Market?

What are current factors affecting the growth of market?

What are Key trends and opportunity areas?

Within Ice Melter Market, which segments are fastest growing & emerging strongly? What are the drivers and restraints for each segment? What are vendor competencies by segment?

What are the major strategies adopted by leading market companies?

What are company challenges and essential success factors by market segment?

How company offerings and supply chain capabilities are shifting to meet emerging market needs?

