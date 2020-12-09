Global Hyperspectral Imaging in Medical Market 2020 forecast to 2028 with topmost key players are Headwall Photonics, Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Norsk Elektro Optikk AS

Global Hyperspectral Imaging in Medical Market is projected to grow at a CAGR +14% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Hyperspectral imaging (HSI) is an emerging imaging modality for medical applications, especially in disease diagnosis and image-guided surgery. Spatially resolved spectral imaging obtained by HSI provides diagnostic information about the tissue physiology, morphology, and composition.

The goal of hyperspectral imaging is to obtain the spectrum for each pixel in the image of a scene, with the purpose of finding objects, identifying materials, or detecting processes.

Hyperspectral cubes are generated from airborne sensors like the NASA’s Airborne Visible/Infrared Imaging Spectrometer (AVIRIS), or from satellites like NASA’s EO-1 with its hyperspectral instrument Hyperion. However, for many development and validation studies, handheld sensors are used.

With Covid-19 infections rising globally, the apprehension regarding a shortage of essential life-saving devices and other essential medical supplies in order to prevent the spread of this pandemic and provide optimum care to the infected also widens. In addition, till a pharmacological treatment is developed, ventilators act as a vital treatment preference for the COVID-19 patients, who may require critical care. Moreover, there is an urgent need for a rapid acceleration in the manufacturing process for a wide range of test-kits (antibody tests, self-administered, and others). The report will account for Covid19 as a key market contributor.

Global Hyperspectral Imaging in Medical Market Key Players:-

Headwall Photonics, Inc. (US), Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd. (Finland), Corning Incorporated (US), Norsk Elektro Optikk AS (Norway), Resonon Inc. (US), Telops (Canada), Surface Optics Corporation (US), CytoViva, Inc. (US), Applied Spectral Imaging Ltd. (US), Raytheon Company (US), ChemImage Corporation (US), Cubert GmbH (Germany), BaySpec, Inc. (US), Glana Sensors AB (Sweden), HyperMed Imaging, Inc. (US), inno-spec GmbH (Germany), Camlin Ltd. (Ireland), Imec (Belgium), Brandywine Photonics (US), XIMEA (Germany), Photon etc. (Canada), Diaspective Vision GmbH (Germany), GAMAYA (Switzerland), TruTag Technologies, Inc. (US), and Orbital Sidekick (US).

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems, by Product

Cameras

Accessories

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems, by Technology

Pushbroom

Snapshot

Other Technologies

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems, by Application

Military Surveillance

Remote Sensing

Agriculture

Mining/Mineral Mapping

Environmental Monitoring

Other Remote Sensing Applications

Life Sciences & Medical Diagnostics

Machine Vision & Optical Sorting

Global Hyperspectral Imaging in Medical Market by Region:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are some of the key regions that are being highlighted in the geographical segments. The growth drivers, limitations, and future prospects of this market have been discussed in the report, along with the prevalent trends this market is offering. The report is majorly categorized into few key segments based on what the Hyperspectral Imaging in Medical Market is all about. The three main strategies that are being used includes, Porter’s five analysis, Pestle and SWOT analysis.

