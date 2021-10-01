Global Hypersonic Missiles Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global hypersonic missile market is expected to grow from $94.21 million in 2020 to $98.96 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth in the hypersonic missiles market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hypersonic missiles market is expected to reach $123.18 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The hypersonic missiles market consists of sales of hypersonic missiles by entities (organizations, partnerships) that manufacture hypersonic missiles powered by high-speed, air-breathing engines, or scramjets. The hypersonic missiles travel five times faster than sound, which is roughly 1 mile per second and can reach speeds of up to 7672 miles per hour or more. Hypersonic weapons reduce the time it takes to pursue a target, the time warnings are available to an enemy, and the time defense systems have to deal with an imminent threat.

The hypersonic missiles market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the hypersonic missiles market are Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Saab AB, Systima Technologies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Tactical Missiles Corporation, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, Thales Group, and Denel Dynamics.

The global hypersonic missiles market is segmented –

1) By Product: Hypersonic Glide Vehicle, Hypersonic Crusie Missile

2) By Application: Wire Guidance, Command Guidance, Terrain Comparision Guidance, Terrestial Guidance, Inertial Guidance, Beam Rider Guidance, Laser Guidance, Radio Frequencey (RF) And GPS Reference

3) By End-User: Military, Civil

The hypersonic missiles market report describes and explains the global hypersonic missiles market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The hypersonic missiles report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global hypersonic missiles market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global hypersonic missiles market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

