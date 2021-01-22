Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market || keyplayers Fink Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Hyperbaric SAC Hearmec Co., Ltd.

Introduction:

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices are applicable in transporting 100% clean oxygen to muscles in the body under excessive atmospheric pressure. These devices are useful in the medicinal field. They are also helpful in the treatment of various diseases including Parkinson’s disease, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, asthma, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injuries, stroke and sports injuries, Bell’s palsy, and migraines. These devices have food and drug administration appreciation for treating, thermal, decompression sickness, necrotizing soft tissues infection, and burn injuries. Furthermore, non-invasive method for hyperbaric oxygen therapy is very much necessary for increasing the rate of healing of damaged tissues.

Drivers and Restraints:

The growing use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy for cosmetic and wound healing procedures along with growing investment by various private players for developing technologically advanced HBOT systems are the major factors driving the growth of the target market. Also, the growing prevalence of chronic & acute wounds is expected to boost the growth of the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy HBOT devices market. According to data published by NCBI, it is estimated that about 1% to 2% of the total population of developed nations will experience chronic wounds in their lifetime. This share is projected to be higher in emerging economies. Moreover, increasing preference of healthcare specialists towards oxygen therapy is another factor anticipated to fuel the growth of the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices market. However, the high cost of hyperbaric oxygen therapy and repayment coverage procedures is among the major factor restraining the target market globally. Furthermore, increasing incidence of wound site infections is among the other factor projected to propel the growth of the target market.

