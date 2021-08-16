Global Hydroxychloroquine Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global hydroxychloroquine market is expected to grow from $0.93 billion in 2020 to $1.02 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The hydroxychloroquine market is expected to reach $1.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The hydroxychloroquine market consists of revenue generated by establishments through the sales of hydroxychloroquine drugs. It is an antimalarial drug used for the treatment of malaria, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and rheumatoid arthritis. Hydroxychloroquine is used in combination with antibiotic azithromycin as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

The hydroxychloroquine market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the hydroxychloroquine market are Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Wallace Pharma, Teva, Mylan, Novartis, and Intas Pharmaceuticals.

The global hydroxychloroquine market is segmented –

1) By Drug Activity: Anti-Malarial Drug, Anti-Rheumatic Drug, Lupus Suppressant Drug, Anti COVID-19 Drug, Others

2) By Formulation: Tablets, Injection

3) By Application: Malaria, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus Erythematosus, COVID-19, Others

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Speciality Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacy

The hydroxychloroquine market report describes and explains the global hydroxychloroquine market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The hydroxychloroquine report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global hydroxychloroquine market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global hydroxychloroquine market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

