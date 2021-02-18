Global Hydroponics Market is forecast to Touch USD by 2026, growing at a CAGR of from 2020 to 2026.

The Global Hydroponics Market has reached USD in 2019 and is further projected to reach USD by 2026, growing at a CAGR during the forecast period.

Plants are grown in the mineral nutrient solution and soil-less circumstances known as hydroponics. Usually, crops were grown in a specific climate condition but in hydroponics, they are grown in the measured environment system. Hydroponics uses two approaches to grow crops as solid-average culture and solution culture. However, solution culture is gaining approval across the world.

The main growth reason for the hydroponic industry is the higher yield in comparison to traditional agricultural techniques. Growth in the consumption of exotic, salad crops, and the need for worldwide food security is predictable to fuel the market. Lack of methodical knowledge regarding the soil-less agriculture system and high setup cost is predicted to restrain the market growth to some extent. However, improved cultivation of therapeutic plants and changes in farming approach may deliver future development opportunities for the industry. Besides, with the service of vertical farming technology, there is an increase in the lettuce yield per year, which in turn is predicted to fuel the market growth.

Browse Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-hydroponics-market/report-sample

Growth Drivers

Higher yield as compared to conventional agriculture practices

Growing demand for maintainable and safe farming performance & advanced yield of crops grown under hydroponic facility over old-style farming are the main factors driving the global hydroponics market. Moreover, growing consumer requests for pesticide-free, organic food in tier-1 cities are driving the growth of institutions of hydroponics farms. These hydroponics farming techniques hamper the usage of synthetic pesticides, growth hormones, and antibiotics, allowing the produce to meet organic standards. Also, owing to controlled ecological conditions, the result of climatic changes can be stable with the help of these systems, thereby not affecting the annual crop production. CEH techniques directly affect the crop harvest cycle. Since climatic changes show a negligible effect on such systems, crops can be produced all year round, thereby again increasing the produce.

Higher Consumption of Salads and Vegetables

The demand for interesting fruits and vegetables has been regularly growing at an advanced rate due to the improved purchasing power of customers. The price of these exotic products is high, as most of these products are imported, and thus, numerous research institutions and universities are concentrating on founding more easy hydroponics systems, to hasten the production of exotic fruits and vegetables and meet the escalating demand. Increasing alertness among the consumers of eating fresh vegetables will also fuel the market in the future. Request for Exotic vegetables like red and yellow capsicum, red lettuce in Retail companies like KFC, Pizza, Burger King will drive the market.

Recent Development

In April 2020, Aerofarms has initiated the establishment of the biggest Aerofarms center which be the largest of its kind spread across 90,000 sqft. The facility is dedicated to state-of-art R&D equipment and the commercialization of locally demanded crops.

In April 2020, Scotts Miracle moved its operations to Temecula, California manufacturing plant to produce face shields, due to a shortage of personal protective equipment to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

Competitive landscape

Key players in the Hydroponics Market include- Signify Holdings (Netherlands), Argus Control Systems (Canada), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Scotts Miracle Gro (US), American Hydroponics (US), LumiGrow (US), Emerald Harvest (US), Hydroponic Systems International (Spain), Advanced Nutrients (Canada), Vitalink (UK), Hydrodynamics International (Spain), Logiqs B.V (Netherlands), Grobo (US), and American Hydroponics (US) and other prominent players.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Argentina, AUAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Type,By Crop,By Equipment,By Input,By Region Key Players Key players for Hydroponics Market includes: Signify Holdings (Netherlands), Argus Control Systems (Canada), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Scotts Miracle Gro (US), American Hydroponics (US), LumiGrow (US), Emerald Harvest (US), Hydroponic Systems International (Spain), Advanced Nutrients (Canada), Vitalink (UK), Hydrodynamics International (Spain), Logiqs B.V (Netherlands), Grobo (US), and American Hydroponics (US) and other prominent players.

Do not hesitate to consult our analyst prior to purchasing the report at: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-hydroponics-market/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: