Global Hydrogen Market Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global hydrogen market reached a value of nearly $9,800.4 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.45% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $9,800.4 million in 2020 to $ 12,172.6 million in 2025 at a rate of 4.43%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand from energy, oil and gas end user industries which is expected to drive the demand for hydrogen. The market is expected to grow from $ 12,172.6 million in 2025 to $ 15,010.9 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.28%.

The hydrogen market consists of the sales of hydrogen by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that manufacture hydrogen in compressed, liquid or solid forms. Hydrogen is an active agent in oil refineries and an important ingredient in a range of other industries including chemical production, metal processing and refining. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The hydrogen market market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the hydrogen market market are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., The Linde Group, L’Air Liquide S.A, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., Air Water Inc.

The hydrogen market is segmented by mode of distribution, by end-user and by Application.

By Mode Of Distribution –

The hydrogen market is segmented by mode of distribution into

a. Pipeline

b. High Pressure Tube Trailers

c. Cylinder

By End-User –

The hydrogen market is segmented by end-user into

a. Chemicals

b. Refining

c. Aerospace And Automotive

d. Energy

e. Glass, Welding And Metal Fabrication

f. Others

By Application –

The hydrogen market is segmented by application into

a. Chemicals

b. Refinery

c. Metal Processing

d. Others

The hydrogen market market report describes and explains the global hydrogen market market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The hydrogen market report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global hydrogen market market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global hydrogen market market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Hydrogen Market Market Characteristics Hydrogen Market Market Product Analysis Hydrogen Market Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Hydrogen Market Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

