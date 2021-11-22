Global Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global hydrogen fuel cells market is expected to grow from $2.78 billion in 2020 to $3.85 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.8%. The growth of the hydrogen fuel cell market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hydrogen fuel cell market is expected to reach $16.50 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 43.8%.

The hydrogen fuel cell market consists of sales of hydrogen fuel cells that use the chemical energy of hydrogen to produce electricity. A hydrogen fuel cell is a device that converts hydrogen into clean energy and electricity by a chemical reaction and the by-products of this chemical reaction are electricity, water, heat. Hydrogen fuel cells can be used in a wide range of applications such as cars, buildings, electronic devices, trucks, and backup power systems.

The hydrogen fuel cells market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the hydrogen fuel cells market are Panasonic, Intelligent Energy Holdings, FuelCell Energy, Plug Power, Hyster-Yale, Doosan Fuel Cell, Ballard Power Systems, Nedstack fuel cell technology, Pearl Hydrogen, Hydrogenics, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, Toshiba Energy Systems, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, AFC Energy, and Sunrise Power.

The global hydrogen fuel cells market is segmented –

1) By Type: Polymer Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC), Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC), Others

2) By Application: Stationary, Transport, Portable

3) By End User: Fuel Cell Vehicles, Utilities, Defense

The hydrogen fuel cells market report describes and explains the global hydrogen fuel cells market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The hydrogen fuel cells report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global hydrogen fuel cells market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global hydrogen fuel cells market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

