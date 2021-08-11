Global Hydraulic Workover Unit Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global hydraulic workover unit market is expected to grow from $8.13 billion in 2020 to $8.65 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hydraulic workover unit market is expected to reach $11.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The hydraulic workover unit market consists of sales of hydraulic workover unit services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that utilize versatile, cost-saving, and safe techniques for the repair and maintenance of all types of wells. Hydraulic workover is a well intervention technique used for installing or removing tubes (pipes) in and out of dead wells (the well with zero surface pressure). Hydraulic cylinders enable precise control of tubular movements and reduce the need for a huge mast structure found on traditional drilling rigs.

The hydraulic workover unit market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the hydraulic workover unit market are Archer limited, Basic Energy Services, Inc., Canadian Energy Equipment Manufacturing FZE, Cudd Energy Services, Easternwell Group, Elnusa, Halliburton Company, High Arctic Energy Services Inc, Key Energy Services, LLC, NOV Inc., Precision Drilling Corporation, Superior Energy Services, Inc., Uzma Berhad, Velesto Energy Berhad, and ZYT Petroleum Equipment Co Ltd.

The global hydraulic workover unit market is segmented –

1) By Service: Workover, Snubbing

2) By Installation: Skid Mounted, Trailer Mounted

3) By Capacity: 0-50 tonnes, 51-150 tonnes, Above 150 tonnes

4) By Application: Onshore, Offshore

The hydraulic workover unit market report describes and explains the global hydraulic workover unit market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The hydraulic workover unit report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global hydraulic workover unit market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global hydraulic workover unit market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

