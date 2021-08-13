Global Humic Based Biostimulants Market Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global humic-based biostimulants market is expected to grow from $496.46 million in 2020 to $538.61 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.49%. The growth is mainly due to the benefits associated with humic based biostimulants, rising need of sustainable agriculture and reduced in exploitation and wastage of conventional synthetic fertilizers. The humic-based biostimulants market is expected to reach $807.64 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

The humic-based biostimulants market consists of sales humic-based biostimulants and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide humic-based biostimulants. Biostimulants are substances applied to plants to enhance nutrition efficiency, abiotic stress tolerance and increase crop quality traits. Humic based biostimulants are commonly used in horticulture.

The humic based biostimulants market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the humic based biostimulants market are Syngenta Group, Biolchim S.P.A, FMC Corporation, Haifa Group, UPL Limited, Bayer AG, Sikko Industries Ltd, Humintech Gmbh, Promisol, Novihum Technologies Gmbh, Borregaard, Qingdao Future Group, Bioline, Humic Growth Solutions, Actagro, Rovensa, Tagrow, Cifo, and Loveland.

The global humic based biostimulants market is segmented –

1) By Type: Fulvic Acid, Humic Acid, Potassium Humate

2) By Type Of Formulation: Liquid, Water-Soluble Granules, Water-Soluble Powders

3) By Mode of Application: Agriculture, Cereals, Fiber Crops, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds

4) By End-User: Farmers, Related Industries, Research Institutes

The humic based biostimulants market report describes and explains the global humic based biostimulants market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The humic based biostimulants market report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global humic based biostimulants market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global humic based biostimulants market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

