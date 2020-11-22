Global Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market Analysis Report 2019-2026 | Competitive Players-Merck & Co., Inc., Bharat Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline plc among others

Global human rotavirus vaccine market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Some of the major players operating in global human rotavirus vaccine market are Merck & Co., Inc., Bharat Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline plc among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market

By type the global human rotavirus vaccine market is segmented into Rotarix, Rotarix, Rotavac, Rotavin-M1, Lanzhou Lamb and others.

On the basis of end user the global human rotavirus vaccine market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, academic & research lab.

On the basis of distribution channel the global human rotavirus vaccine market is segmented into hospital pharmacies and drug stores.

On the basis of geography, global human rotavirus vaccine market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing awareness of vaccines among patients

Rising number of immunity-compromised individuals

Side effects and immune reaction

Strict regulatory requirements

High costs of vaccines

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL HUMAN ROTAVIRUS VACCINE MARKET

Increasing prevalence of rotavirus diseases:

Rotavirus has been the leading cause of severe diarrhea in infants and children. Rotaviruses are responsible to affect the populations in all socioeconomic groups and it is prevalent in industrialized as well as in developing countries. The rotavirus infection is highly transmittable and the people who are around the infected people are at high risk of infection.

The World Health organization (WHO), in 2016 estimated that globally 2,15,000 (1,97,000-2,33,000) child deaths occurred during 2013 due to rotavirus infection compared to 5,28,000 (4,65,000-5,91,000) in 2000. It also reported that 22.0% of deaths under 5 years of age occurred in India. Accompanied by India, Nigeria, Pakistan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo accounted approximately 49.0% of all deaths under the age of 5 in 2013.

Government Initiative:

As rotavirus infection has been the most common cause of severe diarrhea, many national authorities has taken initiatives to launch rotavirus vaccines in the market. India is one of the most affected countries by rotavirus. It is been studied that in India, rotavirus diarrhea causes 110,000 deaths amongst the annual over 450,000 deaths worldwide.

In India, in March 2015 Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched rotavirus vaccine Rotavac, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. In 2017, the Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. revealed the result of clinical trial Phase 3 efficacy study of rotavirus vaccine BRV-PV, ROTASIIL. The study has showed that vaccine is safe, well tolerated, and to provide significant efficacy against severe rotavirus gastroenteritis. And therefore, Indian Government orders the vaccine for use in Universal Immunization Program.

