Global Human Identification Market Projected To Expand At Around 10.23% CAGR During 2019–2025

As per the researchers at Zion Market Research, the global human identification market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of about 10.23% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Few of the key players active within the global human identification market consist of Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Promega Corporation, Illumina Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), NMS Labs Inc., LGC Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Integenx Inc., and Hamilton Company.
Technological Improvements Projected To Fuel The Growth Of The Global Market
The global human identification market is anticipated to witness substantial expansion during the forecast period as a result of the technological developments in the human identification system, the rising need for decreasing the cost & time of DNA analysis along with rising government support & initiatives. There’s considerable progress taking into consideration the technological aspect in human identification that is extremely significant to make the world safer and these methods are widely utilized in forensics for the recognition of criminals. The prominent methods for human identification comprise rapid DNA analysis, thereby enhancing the mode of recognition that is expected to drive the growth of the human identification market.
Based On Application, The Forensic Segment Is Projected To Observe The Biggest Growth Rate
Based on application, the forensic segment is projected to show a considerable growth rate and hold the biggest share in the global human identification market. The key factor fueling the segmental growth is the rising rate of crime. Human identification is extensively utilized in paternity testing, forensics, anthropology, and disaster victim recognition with DNA profiling/analysis being the prime tool in this domain. Thus, the government programs for forensic programs, technological improvement, and emphasis by market contenders on extending their reach are the key factors propelling the market growth.
North America Is Projected To Dominate The Global Human Identification Market During The Forecast Period
The global human identification market is projected to be ruled by North America, and trailed by Europe, during the forecast period as a result of the financial support provided for forensic science and study by the government. The US is the key human identification market along with the developed DNA database serving as a key factor to drive the market expansion. Also, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to observe substantial growth in the market during the years to come because of the rising alertness in this region regarding forensic technologies. Further, there are several nations that are making considerable spending in the human identification market.
The global human identification market is segmented as follows:
By Product & Service
- Consumables
- Assay Kits & Reagents
- DNA Extraction Kits and Reagents
- DNA Quantification Kits and Reagents
- DNA Amplification Kits and Reagents
- Electrophoresis Kits and Reagents
- Rapid DNA Analysis Kits and Reagents
- Other Consumables
- Services
- Instruments
- Software
By Technology
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)
- Capillary Electrophoresis
- Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification
- Automated Liquid Handling
- Microarrays
- Rapid DNA Analysis
By Application
- Forensic Application
- Paternity Testing
- Other Applications
By End-User
- Forensic Laboratories
- Research Center, Academic & Government Institutes
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
