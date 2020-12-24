Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics worldwide 2026

“Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market –Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” New Research Report Added to Databridgemarketresearch.com database. The report width Of pages : 350 Figures: 60 And Tables: 220 in it.

Human capital management (HCM) market is expected to reach USD 30.05 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 7.96% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on human capital management (HCM) market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The major players covered in the human capital management (HCM) market report are Workday, Inc., Oracle, ADP, LLC., SAP SE, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Ultimate Software, Ceridian HCM, Inc., SumTotal Systems, LLC., Kronos Incorporated., TALENTSOFT, PeopleStrategy Inc., Infor., Cornerstone, META4, Ramco Systems., Namely, Inc., WorkForce Software, LLC., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd, Sage Group plc among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Share Analysis

Human capital management (HCM) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to human capital management (HCM) market.

Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Scope and Market Size

Human capital management (HCM) market is segmented on the basis of service, software, deployment model, organisation size and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Human capital management (HCM) market on the basis of service has been segmented as integration and implementation, training and education, support and maintenance, consulting.

Based on software, the human capital management (HCM) market has been segmented into core HR, applicant tracking system, HR analytics, and workforce management.

On the basis of deployment model, the human capital management (HCM) market has been segmented into cloud and on-premises.

On the basis of organisation size, the human capital management (HCM) market has been segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises.

Human capital management (HCM) has also been segmented on the basis of vertical into banking, financial services, and insurance; government; manufacturing; telecom and IT; consumer goods and retail; healthcare and life sciences; energy and utilities; transportation and logistics; and others.

Increasing demand of artificial intelligence and machine learning in various HCM suites, growing need to decrease the HR related cost, prevalence of advanced solutions in the form of data processing and management, rising usages of HCM for souring & recruiting, applicant tracking, time & attendance management, payroll & compensation, and others which will likely to accelerate the growth of the human capital management (HCM) market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, prevalence of cloud based software solutions along with adoption of digital HR technology which will further bring various opportunities for the growth of the human capital management (HCM) market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Security issues along with lack of competent resource are acting as market restraints for human capital management (HCM) in the above mentioned forecasted period. Data inconsistency will become the biggest challenge for the growth of the market due to adoption of multiple technologies.

This human capital management (HCM) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on human capital management (HCM) market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Country Level Analysis

Human capital management (HCM) market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, service, software, deployment model, organisation size and vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the human capital management (HCM) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the human capital management (HCM) market due to the prevalence of various vendors along with adoption of cloud based technologies while Asia-Pacific will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the expansion of cloud solutions along with surging investment for the development of unique platform.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

