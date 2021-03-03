Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market In-Depth Profiling Of Key Players, Size & Share, Growth by Regions, Challenges

This market research report is a systematic and objective investigation of this market which includes a far reaching examination of the market. This incorporates examining past advancement, continuous market situations, and future prospects. Exact information on the items, procedures and piece of the overall industry of driving organizations in this specific market are referenced. The report further predicts the size and valuation of this market during the conjecture time frame. This research report would be able to predict how the market is going to evolve in the forecasted period of time.

Human capital management (HCM) market is expected to reach USD 30.05 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 7.96% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on human capital management (HCM) market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Overview

Increasing demand of artificial intelligence and machine learning in various HCM suites, growing need to decrease the HR related cost, prevalence of advanced solutions in the form of data processing and management, rising usages of HCM for souring & recruiting, applicant tracking, time & attendance management, payroll & compensation, and others which will likely to accelerate the growth of the human capital management (HCM) market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, prevalence of cloud based software solutions along with adoption of digital HR technology which will further bring various opportunities for the growth of the human capital management (HCM) market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Some of the Leading Key Company’s Covered for this Research are:

The major players covered in the human capital management (HCM) market report are Workday, Inc., Oracle, ADP, LLC., SAP SE, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Ultimate Software, Ceridian HCM, Inc., SumTotal Systems, LLC., Kronos Incorporated., TALENTSOFT, PeopleStrategy Inc., Infor., Cornerstone, META4, Ramco Systems., Namely, Inc., WorkForce Software, LLC., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd, Sage Group plc among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Market Segmentation

Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market By Service (Integration and Implementation, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance, Consulting), Software (Core HR, Applicant Tracking System, HR Analytics, Workforce Management), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises), Organisation Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance; Government; Manufacturing; Telecom and IT; Consumer Goods and Retail; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Energy and Utilities; Transportation and Logistics; Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

