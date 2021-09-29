Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global household vacuum cleaners market was worth $16 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.16% and reach $21.1 billion by 2023

The household vacuum cleaner manufacturing market consists of sales of vacuum cleaners which are home appliances used to remove dirt and soil from carpets, floors, and furniture. Residential vacuums are generally designed for aesthetics, usability, and affordability.

The household vacuum cleaners market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the household vacuum cleaners market are AB Electrolux, Miele & Cie. KG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Bissell Inc., iRobot Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Group Corporation, LG Electronics

The Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market is segmented:

1) By Type of Product: Upright, Canister, Central, Robotic, Drum, Wet/Dry, Other

2) By Mode of Sale: Offline, Online

3) By Type of Use: Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner

4) By Operation Mode: Self Drive, Remote Control

The household vacuum cleaners market report describes and explains the global household vacuum cleaners market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The household vacuum cleaners report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global household vacuum cleaners market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global household vacuum cleaners et are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Characteristics Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Product Analysis Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

