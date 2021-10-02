Global Household Furniture Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global household furniture market reached a value of nearly $235 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% since 2014.

The household furniture market consists of sales of household furniture products such as dining tables, sofas, beds, chairs, bassinets, bookcases, chairs, TV stands, juvenile furniture and other household furniture products made from materials including wood, metal, plastics, reed, rattan, wicker and fiberglass.

The household furniture market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the household furniture market are Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc., La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Steelcase Inc., Man Wah Holdings Limited

The household furniture market is segmented by type, by area of use and by geography.

By Type – The household furniture market is segmented by type into

a) Wood Furniture

b) Metal Furniture

c) Plastic Furniture

d) Others

By Area Of Use – The household furniture market is segmented by area of use into

a) Bedroom Furniture

b) Living Room Furniture

c) Dining Room Furniture

d) Household Furniture

e) Others

The household furniture market report describes and explains the global household furniture market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The household furniture report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global household furniture market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global household furniture market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

