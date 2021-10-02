Global Household Appliances Manufacturing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global household appliances market reached a value of nearly $ 307.6 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% to nearly $433.4 billion by 2023.

The household appliances market consists of sales of household appliances by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce household appliances such as electric housewares, washing machines and major household appliances. The household appliances industry comprises businesses that manufacture and sell household appliances such as microwave ovens, blenders, mixers and coffee/tea makers to end users for their personal use or domestic purposes.

The household appliances manufacturing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the household appliances manufacturing market are Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.), Robert Bosch GmbH, Midea Group Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc.

The household appliances market is segmented by type of appliance and by geography.

By Type Of Appliance- The household appliances market can be segmented by type of appliance

a) Small Electrical Appliances

b) Household Cooking Appliances

c) Household Refrigerators And Home Freezers

d) Household Laundry Equipment

e) Other Major Household Appliances

The household appliances manufacturing market report describes and explains the global household appliances manufacturing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The household appliances manufacturing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global household appliances manufacturing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global household appliances manufacturing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

