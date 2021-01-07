Global House and Floor Cleaner Market Current and Future Demand analysis 2020-2028 by Competitive outlook- Godrej, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, S. C. Johnson & Son

Globally, House and Floor Cleaner market is growing due to an increase in product innovation from key players. Increase in consumer awareness about household cleaning products has further led to an increase in high-quality products. In price-sensitive markets such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, easy availability of cheap substitutes as compared to branded products is hindering the growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Household Cleaners market is moderately competitive: Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. and Kao Corporation are some of the key players which are operating in this market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Surface Cleaner

Glass Cleaner

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Other Product Types

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Spain

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Market Driver:

Increasing demand for the premium products will drive the market

Rising prevalence for the automatic dishwashing tablets will also propel the growth

Growing demand for eco- friendly and sustainable household products will also act as a driver for the market

Rising urbanization and changing lifestyle will also contribute as a factor for the market

Market Restraint:

Availability of substitute in the market will restrain the growth

Increasing awareness about the toxic and unsafe chemicals in these cleaners will also hamper the market

Rising competition among local players will also act as a restrain for the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2020, Marks & Spencer announced the launch of their new cruelty-free cleaning products which consist of different type of fruity fragrant sprays for kitchen, floors, cleaning surfaces and dishes. They have used highly effective formulas and different fragrances so that they can help the consumer to keep their house fresh and clean.

In March 2020, AlEn USA announced the launch of their new eco-friendly line of household cleaning products, Art of Green Multipurpose Cleaners which is specially designed so that they increase green cleaning among users. They are available in three formats, multipurpose wipes, concentrated refill and multipurpose cleaning sprays. They are safe and are available in affordable prices.

