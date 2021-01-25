Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Market || keyplayers AICA ASIA Pacific holding Pte Ltd., Sika AG, and HB Fuller Co.

The report “Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Market, By Resin Type (Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Styrenic-butadiene Copolymers, Polyolefins, Polyamide, and Other Resin Types), By End-user Industry (Building and Construction, Paper, Board, and Packaging, Woodworking and Joinery, Transportation, Footwear and Leather, Healthcare (including Hygiene Products), Electronics, and Other End-user Industries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. Growing demand for hot melt adhesives in packaging and construction industry is a major factor driving the growth of the global hot melt adhesives market. Additionally, increasing demand for hot melt adhesives in pressure-sensitive industries and use of hot melt adhesives in the automotive industry for endpoint fixing are other factors projected to propel the growth of the target market over the forecast period. Moreover, hot melt adhesives can bond with non-porous materials such as glass, metal, and plastics which has augmented its demand in the target market. Growing adoption of hot melt adhesives in an end-use application such as labelling bottle, woodworking, and leather, is another factor anticipated to boost the growth of the global hot melt adhesives market to a certain extent.

Key Highlights:

In March 2018, Pidilite Industries Ltd, a prominent manufacturer of adhesives in India, collaborated with Jowat SE for sales and distribution of the entire range of Jowat adhesives in the global region.

In June 2018, Arkema SA signed an acquisition with Bostik SA to invest more capital into its adhesives unit that enhanced its Japanese joint venture. Bostik-Nitta acquired the industrial adhesives business of Nitta-Gelatin Inc., the other partner in the venture.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global hot melt adhesive market accounted for US$ 7.60502 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on resin type, end-user industry, and region.

By resin type, the ethylene-vinyl acetate segment is accounted to have the largest share, with about 58.95% of the total revenue of the global hot melt adhesives market in 2017. The thermoplastic polyurethane segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.04%, during the forecast period.

By end-user industry, the paper, board, and packaging industry is estimated to have the largest share, with about 34.13% of the total revenue of the global hot melt adhesives market, in 2017. The healthcare industry is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.71%, during the forecast period.

By region, North America is projected to estimate for highest market share in terms of revenue as compared to other regions. This can be credited to the growing demand for disposable hygiene and packaging products along with the presence of several market players in the region.

The prominent player operating in the global Hot-Melt Adhesive market includes 3M Company, Alfa International Corporation, DowDuPont, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., Dymax, AICA ASIA Pacific holding Pte Ltd., Sika AG, and HB Fuller Co.

