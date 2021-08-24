Global Hostels Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global hostels market is expected grow from $4.37 billion in 2020 to $5.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.99 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

The hostels market consists of sales of hostels and related services. A hostel can be described as a kind of budget-friendly shared accommodation that has a common area. Hostels typically have dorm-style rooms for travelers, but private rooms and hotel-like facilities are also available nowadays. Hostels prefer to concentrate on building a sociable atmosphere and are much less costly than a hotel.

The hostels market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the hostels market are Hostelworld, Hostelling International, Green Tortoise Hostel, London Backpackers, Newquay Backpackers, Canada Hostels, WOKSEN, Cloudbeds, A&O Hotels and Hostels, OPERA Property Management System (PMS), Hotelogix PMS, Maestro PMS, MSI CloudPM, Frontdesk Anywhere, Rezlynx PMS, RoomMaster, Safestay plc, eZee Frontdesk.

The global hostels market is segmented –

1) By Type: Students, Workers, Others

2) By Price Point: Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury

3) By Mode of Booking: Online Bookings, Direct Bookings, Others

The hostels market report describes and explains the global hostels market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The hostels report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global hostels market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global hostels market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

