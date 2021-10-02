Global Hospitals And Clinics Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global hospitals and clinics market reached a value of nearly $3,693.4 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% since 2014.

The hospitals and clinics market consist of sales of hospital and outpatient care services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide hospital and outpatient care services. This industry includes hospitals such as general hospitals, specialty hospitals and psychiatric and substance abuse hospitals that provide treatment and diagnosis for various diseases. It also includes establishments such as clinics that provide kidney dialysis, family planning counselling and other outpatient care services.

The hospitals and clinics market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the hospitals and clinics market are National Health Service, Kaiser Permanente, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, DaVita Inc., Universal Health Services, Inc.

The hospitals & clinics market is segmented by service provider, by end-user gender, and by geography.

By Service Type- The hospitals & clinics market is segmented by service provider into

a) Hospitals

b) Clinics

By End User Gender- The hospitals & clinics market is segmented by end-user gender into

a) Female

b) Male

The hospitals and clinics market report describes and explains the global hospitals and clinics market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The hospitals and clinics report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global hospitals and clinics market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global hospitals and clinics market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

