Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market Study including Growth Factors, New Top Players, Competitive Analysis by regions from 2021 to 2027

Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market Statistical Overview Report 2020 gives an outstanding tool for market Survey, openings, and Vital key and strategic basic leadership. This report perceives that in this quickly advancing and competitive scenario, up-coming data on the basis of Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market research execution and settle on basic choices for development and benefit. It gives data on market trends and advancements and sheds light on various sectors, limitations and advancements, and on the evolving structure of the market.

Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market By Product Type ({Standalone Software (Time and Attendance, HR and Payroll, Scheduling Talent Management, Analytics, Others), Integrated Software}), Service (Implementation Services Support and Maintenance, Optimization Services, Training/Education Services), Mode of Delivery (Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premise), End user (Hospital, Healthcare Institutions, Long Term Care), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market

Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1270.77billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3499.72 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for hospital workforce management software.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hospital workforce management software market are IBM Corporation, Infor, Oracle, Kronos Incorporated, SAP affiliate company, McKesson Corporation, ADP, LLC., ATOSS Software AG, Ultimate Software, GENERAL ELECTRIC, WorkForce Software, LLC, Workday, Inc, Verint, Red Book Connect LLC, dormakaba Group, Reflexis Systems, Inc (USA). NICE Systems Ltd.

Competitive Analysis:

Global hospital workforce management software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hospital workforce management software market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market

Hospital workforce management software is used to manage and maintain the workforce in healthcare organization and institutions. These include different software which is used for workforce management, cost management and also employee management.

The number of contingent employees has doubled over the last decade. These workers, also known as on-demand talent and freelancers, are projected to make up about 40 percent of the average company’s workforce by 2020.

Market Drivers

Rising need to curtail healthcare costs through effective management of healthcare workforce, this significant rise act as a driver to the market.

Growing need to manage regulatory compliance through effective utilization of workforce management systems, this significant growth act as a driver to the market.

Market Restraints

Data security concerns to inhibit the growth of the healthcare workforce management systems market, this significant act as restraints to the market.

High cost of deployment limits of workforce management systems, this significant act as restraints to the market.

Segmentation: Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market

By Product Type Standalone Software Time and Attendance HR and Payroll Scheduling Talent Management Analytics Others Integrated Software

By Service Implementation Services Support and Maintenance Optimization Services Training/Education Services

By Mode of Delivery Web-based Cloud-based On-premise

By End User Hospital Healthcare Institutions Long Term Care



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, IBM and FIT announced a collaboration that helps to build the creative fashion workforce of the future.

In January 2019, Kronos Incorporated announced an agreement with SAP that allows SAP to resell Workforce Dimensions, the next-generation workforce by Kronos, across its worldwide customer base under the name “SAP Time Management by Kronos.”

