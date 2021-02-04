Global Hospital Staffing Market Latest Innovative Solutions to Boost Global Growth, Overview, Driver, Restraints, Deployments and Key Players 2026

The Hospital Staffing report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2026. The data included in this Hospital Staffing report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the Hospital Staffing report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.

Global Hospital Staffing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 29.59 billion to an estimated value of USD 47.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for nurses is driving this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hospital staffing market are Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc., MedPro Healthcare Staffing, AMN Healthcare, Allegis Group, Pulse Staffing, 365 Healthcare Staffing Services, Tact Medical Staffing, The Protocall Group, Valley Healthcare Staffing, Spherion Staffing, LLC, Geneva Healthcare, Horizon Healthcare Staffing, Ascension Seton, SOSHealthcareStaffing, BrightStar Care, Snelling Staffing Services.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, HealthCare at home announced the launch of their clinical facilities in Hyderabad and will provide advanced medical treatments at home with trained and professional experts. The staffs at home will be trained to handle all the emergency situations and the Home Visit Report will help the doctors to know everything related to the patients. The main aim is to reduce the hospital stay and provide patients treatments at their home.

In May 2018, Tampa General, GE Healthcare Partner announced the launch of their new care coordination center which will have house staff members from different hospitals so that they can use artificial intelligence to improve patient wait time, enhance coordination and discharge process. The main aim is to give patient better care and improve the efficiency.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for nurses and staffs is driving the growth of this market

Rising geriatric population is driving the market

Market Restraints

Lack of nurses and other professionals is restraining the market

Less awareness among consumers is restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Hospital Staffing Market

By Staffing Service Travel Nurse Per Diem Nurse Locum Tenens Allied Healthcare

By Service Emergency Department Home Care Services

By End- User Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Centers Home Care Settings Private Sectors

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key questions answered in the Global Hospital Staffing Market report include:

What will be Hospital Staffing market share and the forecast for 2019-2026?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Hospital Staffing market?

Who are the key players in the world Hospital Staffing industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Hospital Staffing market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Hospital Staffing industry?

