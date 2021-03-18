Global Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market Future Trends And Forecast 2021 – 2026|| Emerging Players-Hill-Rom Services Inc., SKYTRON, STERIS plc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, GENERAL HEALTHCARE COMPANy

The worldwide Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions market report gives precise and thorough information about prospective and existing customers, the competition, and the industry in general as it is the foundation of all successful business ventures. A supreme market data and insights allows business owners to determine the feasibility of a business before committing substantial resources to the venture. Market research report encompasses relevant data to help solve marketing challenges that a business will most likely face which is an integral part of the business planning process. By using Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions market document, clients can outperform competitors using accurate and up-to-date demand-side dynamics information.

Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 32,079.05 million to an estimated value of USD 53,050.82 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for hybrid operating room is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions market are Stryker, Hill-Rom Services Inc., SKYTRON, STERIS plc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, GENERAL HEALTHCARE COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical, Inc., Mizuho OSI, STORZ MEDICAL AG, BD, DXC Technology Company, Allscripts, Omnicell, Inc., NEXUS AG, Surgical Information Systems, Olympus Corporation.

Market Drivers

Increasing ageing population is driving the growth of this market

Rising cases of chronic disease is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High cost the operating room instruments is restraining the growth of this market

Excessive competition among manufacturer is another factor restraining the growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Olympus announced the launch of their new EasySuite 4K which is a new generation OR integration system. It is specially designed to help the clinicians so that they can connect easily with the endemic and impervious visual insights. This new solution has ability to capture and view image across the care and will help the clinicians to improve their productivity and will also enhance patient’s experience.

In April 2017, Cardinal Health announced that they are going to acquire Medtronic’s medical supplies business. This acquisition will help the company to get access to the Medtronic’s products in the patients care, nutrient insufficiency and deep vein thrombosis categories. This will also help the company to expand their portfolio in operating room and will help them to provide better facilities to their patients.

