Global Hospital Lighting Market With COVID 19 Impact Analysis| Leading Players In-depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2027

Global Hospital Lighting market is expected to reach USD 7.86 billion by 2025, from USD 5.26 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Analysis:

The global hospital lighting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hospital lighting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Cree, Inc. launched a new product under the brand name under the brand name KBL LED High-Bay Series, the perfect solution for industrial, retail, civic and athletic venues with dramatically reduced glare for a safer, more productive work environment. The new high-bay is a standout performer in both efficacy and quality, engineered to deliver maximum savings and industrial-strength performance with up to 150 lumens per watt (LPW) and a payback as fast as 1.5 years.

In July 2018, Eaton announced it is showcasing the strategic possibilities for power management to help medical service providers deliver higher quality patient care. The announcement was made in American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE) 2018 annual conference.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Hospital Lighting Market

Acuity Brands,

Cree

Eaton,

GE Lighting (A Fully Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company),

Hubbell Lighting,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Zumtobel Group,

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg,

KLS Martin Group,

Trilux Lighting Ltd.

Among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of hospitals in emerging economies

Increasing adoption of led-based lighting fixtures

Advantages of LED lighting over conventional lighting

High installation cost

Life span of modern lighting being longer

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

Market Segmentation: Global Hospital Lighting Market

The global hospital lighting market is segmented based on

product,

application,

technology and

geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into

troffers,

surface-mounted lights,

surgical lamps,

other products.

On the basis of technology, the market is classified into

fluorescent technology,

led technology,

renewable energy,

other technologies.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

patient wards & ICUs,

surgical suites,

examination rooms

other applications.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

