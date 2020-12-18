Global Hospital Lighting Market is Estimated to be Valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% During 2020-2025

The global hospital lighting market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2020-2025.

It has been observed that the operating rooms and surgical rooms require a sufficient amount of lighting that is not expected to be bright or too dim. The lighting in the hospitals is positioned in the manner it enables the doctors to have required focus on the task performed and eradicating errors. Hospital lighting also enables proper lighting in operation theatres that helps the doctors in effectively managing time to complete a particular task and also ensures efficient cost savings.

The major factors driving the growth of the market are rapidly increasing and progressing facilities in the hospital. Some of the lighting products that are excessively being used in the hospital include surgical lamps, troffers, wraparounds, and surface-mounted lights. In all these products incandescent, emitting diode and fluorescent are the various technologies that are rapidly being used, thereby strengthening the growth of global hospital lighting market.

There are various types of hospital lighting such as fluorescent type lighting, halogen bulbs and HDI lighting that are used in operation theatres in order to uplift the focus in the room. Moreover, it has been observed that these lightings can be moved away from the area when it is not desired and can be located in a position that does not causes wandering of light and enables staying at the light focused area. It has been witnessed that lighting in the operation theatres are usually true white light since any other lighting color such as blue or yellow obstructs the proper detection of tissues and will not provide a clear vision to the doctor. These features of hospital lighting are thereby exaggerating the growth of global hospital lighting market at a rapid pace.

Another factor pertaining to the growth of the hospital lighting market include the development of a large number of hospitals in emerging economies along with extensive adoption for LED based fixtures of lighting. Moreover, there are several infrastructural developments observed in healthcare and hospitality domain that is bolstering the growth of hospital lighting market at a rapid pace. The utilization and adoption of lighting systems that are of varied nature such as advanced lighting system are gaining huge popularity in the healthcare sector thereby exaggerating the demand for hospital lighting market at an extensive rate.

Some of the major companies operating in the global hospital lighting market include Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Cree Inc., General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg, KLS Martin Group, Trilux Lighting Ltd., Hubbell Incorporation and Zumtobel Group AG.

Global Hospital Lighting Market Coverage

Product Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Surface-Mounted Lights

Troffers Lights

Surgical Lamps

Wraparound Lights

Others

Technology Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Fluorescent Technology

LED Technology

Others

New Installation

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Patient Ward & ICUs

Surgical Suites

Government

Examination Rooms

Others

