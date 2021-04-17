Global Hospital Lighting Market by Product, Technology and Application – Forecast to 2025 Industry Insights by Product (Troffers, Surface Mounted Lights, Surgical Lights, Wraparound Lights, Others), by Technology (LED, Fluorescent, Others), by Application (Diagnostics & Imaging Center, Patient Wards & ICUS, Examination Rooms, Surgical Suites, Others)

The global hospital lighting market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2020-2025.

It has been observed that the operating rooms and surgical rooms require a sufficient amount of lighting that is not expected to be bright or too dim. The lighting in the hospitals is positioned in a manner it enables the doctors to have required focus on the task performed and eradicating errors.

The major factors driving the growth of the market are rapidly increasing and progressing facilities in the hospital. Some of the lighting products that are excessively being used in the hospital include surgical lamps, troffers, wraparounds, and surface-mounted lights.

There are various types of hospital lighting such as fluorescent type lighting, halogen bulbs and HDI lighting that are used in operation theatres in order to uplift the focus in the room.

Another factor pertaining to the growth of the hospital lighting market include the development of a large number of hospitals in emerging economies along with extensive adoption for LED based fixtures of lighting. Moreover, there are several infrastructural developments observed in healthcare and hospitality domain that is bolstering the growth of hospital lighting market at a rapid pace.

On the basis of application, the hospital lighting market is segmented into surgical suites, examination rooms, patient ward & ICUS, diagnostics & imaging center and others. Among all these applications, the patient ward & ICUs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed towards technological upgradation and escalating demand for LED centered fixtures in the hospitals.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global hospital lighting market due to extensive diffusion of innovative lighting solutions for implementation in the healthcare domain. There are several hospitals in Asia-Pacific that are seeking for the solutions of lighting that helps in reduction of energy to conserve it and thus reducing the operating costs of the medical amenities. Europe is another key market for these solutions, as there are several major players operating in the hospital lighting industry in this region.

Globally industry players in the hospital lighting market are leveraging market growth through technological advancements and innovations and providing product differentiation to the users.

Some of the major companies operating in the global hospital lighting market include Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Cree Inc., General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg, KLS Martin Group, Trilux Lighting Ltd., Hubbell Incorporation and Zumtobel Group AG.

Market Coverage

Global Hospital Lighting Market Coverage

Product Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Surface-Mounted Lights

Troffers Lights

Surgical Lamps

Wraparound Lights

Others

Technology Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Fluorescent Technology

LED Technology

Others

New Installation

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Patient Ward & ICUs

Surgical Suites

Government

Examination Rooms

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Hospital Lighting Market by Region

North America

By Product

By Technology

By Application

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Product

By Technology

By Application

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

By Country – China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)