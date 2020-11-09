Global Hospital Laboratory Information Management Systems Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Market Size Scenario and Forecast to 2026||Thermo Fisher, Scientific Inc., Abbott and Illumina, Inc

Hospital Laboratory Information Management Systems Market is expected to reach USD 803.98 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Points: Global Hospital Laboratory Information Management Systems Market

CliniSys Solutions Ltd. is going to dominate the global hospital: LIMS market followed by Thermo Fisher, Scientific Inc., Abbott and Illumina, Inc.

Market Segmentation: Global Hospital Laboratory Information Management Systems Market

The global hospital LIMS market is segmented on the basis of component into services and software. In 2018, service is expected to dominate the hospital LIMS market with 66.9% market share growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global hospital LIMS market is segmented on the basis of product type into broad-based Hospital LIMS and industry-specific hospital LIMS. In 2018, industry-specific is expected to dominate the hospital LIMS market with highest market share and is growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, broad-based hospital LIMS market segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The global hospital LIMS market is segmented on the basis of delivery into on-premise hospital LIMS, cloud-based hospital LIMS and remotely hosted hospital LIMS. In 2018, on-premise hospital LIMS is expected to dominate the hospital LIMS market in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, cloud-based Hospital LIMS market segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR and was valued at USD 73.62 million in 2025.

The global hospital LIMS market is segmented on the basis of application into diagnostics, medical devices and others. In 2018, diagnostics is expected to dominate the hospital LIMS market with highest market share and is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global hospital LIMS market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

KEY DRIVERS:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global hospital LIMS market are growing use of hospital LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, rising need for adoption of hospital LIMS for various application and technological advancements in hospital LIMS services.

High cost of hospital LIMS product and services and lack of integration standards for hospital LIMS are hampering the growth of the market

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

