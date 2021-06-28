Global Hospital and Medical Stretchers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Regulatory Guidelines for Emergency Care

The rise in demand for providing emergency healthcare support at various public places is fuelling the growth of hospital and medical stretchers market across the globe. Various regulatory authorities have imposed strict guidelines related to emergency preparedness at public places such as sports centers, shopping malls, cinema theatres, auditoriums and many others. These guidelines mandate the authorities of these venues to ensure sufficient availability of resources to respond to any emergency medical situation. The emergency response resources include paramedics, ambulances, first aid kits and stretchers. For instance, the Guide to Safety at Sports Grounds issued by the U.K Department for Culture, Media and Sport and also guidelines provided by The Football Association mandate provision of stretchers at sports ground. Even commercial airline operators are incorporating stock of stretchers on-board for convenience of passengers who cannot remain in a sitting position for long durations. For instance, Japan Airlines is using stretchers in their every aircraft for their passengers who cannot sit and need to lie down due to medical conditions. Thus, the rise in demand for providing emergency healthcare to the patients at various places is driving the demand in global hospital and medical stretchers market.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has inflated the inflow of severely ill patients at hospitals and ambulance service providers, thus, creating demand for stretchers to transport these patients to healthcare facilities and across various departments.

In terms of revenue, global hospital and medical stretchers market was valued at US$ 5196.21 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR OF 6.2% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of hospital and medical stretchers market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Based on the technology, non-motorized stretchers held dominant share of global hospital and medical stretchers market in 2018 owing to their cost efficiency and ease of operation.

The transport stretchers are witnessing high demand owing to their multiple applications in various departments and introduction of advanced systems.

North America held the highest market share in global hospital and medical stretchers market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate over the period of next eight years owing to the rising investment in the healthcare infrastructure and flourishing medical tourism.

Some of the players operating in the hospital and medical stretchers market are AmbulanceMed, Arjo, Ferno (UK) Limited, Formed, Fu Shun Hsing Technology Co., Ltd., Hebei Pukang Medical instruments Co., Ltd., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Howard Wright Europe Limited, Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., LINET, Medi Waves Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Pedigo Products, ROYAX, s.r.o, Savion, Spencer, Stryker and Wy’East Medical amongst others.

Global Hospital and Medical Stretchers Market:

By Technology

Motorized

Non-Motorised

By Product

Foldable Stretcher

Patient Stretcher

Surgical Seating

Transport Stretcher

Stoop Stretcher

Ambulance Stretcher

Multifunctional Rescue Stretcher

Folding Canvas Stretcher

Basket Stretcher

Others

By Procedures

Ophthalmologic

Bariatric

OB/GYN

Pediatric

Others

By Type

New

Refurbished

By Departments

Operating Room

Emergency Department

Intensive Care Unit

Transport

Imaging

Maternity

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Private Practices

Trauma Centers

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

