Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market || keyplayers Qiagen GmbH, Nordion, Roche, and Cepheid.

Hospital-acquired infections (HIA) are caused due to viral, bacterial, and fungal pathogens. Infection developed at a certain location such as hospitals due to presence of toxins is called as nosocomial infection or hospital acquired infections. Patients with compromised immune systems are at high risk of developing infection during their hospital stays. Infection can occur by several modes, which include healthcare staff, contaminated medical equipment, bed linens or air droplets. Also, infection can originate from the outside environment, another infected patient, staff that may be infected with unknown pathogen. Hospital acquired infections could be catheter-related bloodstream infection, surgical site infection, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and catheter-associated urinary tract infection.

Improper infection control practices and procedures at healthcare center and unclean and non-sterile environmental surfaces lead to development of hospital acquired diseases, which is driving growth of the hospital acquired disease testing market. Furthermore, increasing antibiotic resistance due to adoption of advanced medical care results into development of hospital acquired diseases, which in turn is fueling growth of the market. Moreover, increasing prevalence of nosocomial infections such as surgical wounds, urinary tract infections, and lower respiratory tract infections in intensive care units, orthopedic, and acute surgical ward are driving growth of the market.

The key players operating in the hospital acquired disease testing market include Diatherix laboratories, Life technologies, Cantel Medical Corporation Meridian Biosciences, Qiagen GmbH, Nordion, Roche, and Cepheid.

