Global Hormonal Contraceptive Market is expected to grow at CAGR 6.1% by 2028 due to rising awareness in emerging economies regarding contraception methods, says Absolute Markets Insights

One of the methods of birth control that works on the endocrine system is hormonal contraception. To prevent ovulation and stop fertilization, many kinds of female hormones are used. Hormonal contraception also contributes to changes in the uterus, making pregnancy unlikely to occur. Hormonal contraceptives which are safe and effective to avoid pregnancy are available in a number of forms. The main growth-accelerating developments are growing understanding in emerging economies of contraceptive methods, investments by key players to develop innovative devices, and supportive government policies to increase access to goods. Including the birth control pill, the vaginal ring and hormone-releasing contraceptive coils there are a variety of types of hormonal contraception. They have a similar effect but they are used in very different ways, they all affect women’s hormone levels and most of them prevent the ovaries from releasing mature eggs.

Hormonal contraceptives avoid pregnancy but they may have side effects such as headaches. Newer hormone-based approaches are less well known and not used as much such as the skin patch and vaginal ring. Hormone-based contraceptive coils are also present; they are placed within the womb where they release hormones continuously. Hormonal contraceptives are an effective means of avoiding pregnancy when used correctly but they do not provide any defense against sexually transmitted diseases like AIDS. The prevalence of contraceptive use is rising worldwide and more than 75% of couples use successful methods in many countries. However, current contraception methods are not ideal and their acceptability is constrained by side effects and discomfort. Many unplanned pregnancies occur also in industrialized countries where contraception is readily accessible. There is therefore a clear need for new contraceptive approaches that are more effective, simpler to use and safer than current methods. The use of contraception as well as the production of new approaches is affected by demographic influences, disease incidence, and social and cultural factors. The age of onset of sexual activity is dropping, while childbearing is being postponed or entirely ignored in many developing countries. The contraception approaches currently available have not removed the burden of unintended pregnancy; future advancement in this field would involve technical changes, leading to the creation of innovative and highly efficient methods for birth control that will be appropriate to the general public. The contraceptives available today are not sufficient for all users and there is still a need to extend the option of contraceptives.

New products have recently been used in family planning systems, such as new implants, contraceptive vaginal rings, transdermal patches and newer variations of oral contraceptives, and hormonal contraception is widely used for limiting births. Concerns about the adverse effects of hormonal contraceptives have led to new combinations with improved metabolic profiles being researched and created. While promising results have been reflected in clinical trials of male contraception, minimal industry participation in this field of research has decreased the possibility of making a male method available in the current decade. Some of the main strategies embraced by key players to grow their Hormonal Contraceptive market share are alliances and collaborations for R&D activities and the commercialization of new products. For example, Medicines 360 and Allergan announced collaboration with health centers to help resolve unintended pregnancies in Zika-affected areas, such as Puerto Rico and Florida. Increasing initiatives by public authorities to generate awareness will further boost the demand for hormonal contraceptives over the forecast period. The production of non-hormonal approaches is still at an early stage, the implementation of new approaches with additional health benefits is hoped to help women and couples with unmet needs gain access to a broader variety of contraception with enhanced acceptability.

Growing emphasis on family planning and the need to avoid unintended pregnancy are the main driving forces of Hormonal Contraceptive market development. It is expected that the advent of hormonal contraceptives with improved effectiveness and less side effects would further fuel market growth. In addition, health concerns associated with adolescent pregnancies, increased knowledge of modern methods of contraception and increased usage of oral pills as a key tool for avoiding unplanned pregnancy are driving market development. The global market was dominated by the oral contraceptive segment, simple administration, wide range of availability and high knowledge of pills are driving the growth of the segment. Oral contraceptives are a safe and effective choice for unintended pregnancy prevention. North America dominated the worldwide market and is predicted to retain its position throughout the entire forecast period. High per capita income, a heavy presence of key market players, greater knowledge of sexual wellbeing and a high number of unintended pregnancies can be attributed to this. During the forecast era, Asia Pacific is projected to see the fastest growth. The major factors complementing regional growth are the large fertile population, the launch of new female contraceptive products, the increase in investment by market players and strong economic growth.Some of the players operating in the hormonal contraceptive market include Allergan, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Merck & Co., Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis, Piramal pharma and other market participants.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global hormonal contraceptive market. The hormonal contraceptive market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Hormonal Contraceptive Market

By Method

Combined oral contraceptives

• Oral contraceptives

• Injectable contraceptives

• Implantable contraceptives

• Intrauterine

• Transdermal patch

• Vaginal rings

Androgen

• Estrogen

• Progestogens

• Gonadotropins

• Antiandrogens

• Others

Hospitals

• Clinics

• Households

• Others

Hospitals • Clinics • Households • Others By Region North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Benelux Union Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America



