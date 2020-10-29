Global Homecare Surgical Drains Market Research by Size, Top Leading Countries, Companies |ConvaTec Inc., Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Stryker, Romsons Group, Redax, Medtronic
Global homecare surgical drains market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of abscess and seroma is major factor for the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global homecare surgical drains market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health., BD, ConvaTec Inc., Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Stryker, Romsons Group, Redax, Medtronic, Medline Industries, Inc, Cook, Poly Medicure Limited, Zimmer Biomet, Global Medikit Limited, Degania Silicone Ltd.
Market Drivers
- Rising cases of the lymphocele among consumer is driving the growth of this market
- Technological advancement and development is another factor driving market
- Rising demand for homecare surgical drainage devices is driving the market growth
Market Restraint
- Lack of awareness about the homecare surgical drains among consumer is restraining the market growth
Segmentation: Global Homecare Surgical Drains Market
By Disease
Abscess
Seroma
Lymphocele
By Product Type
Active Drains
Passive Drains
By Type
Bulb- Type Drains
Reliavac Drains
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
