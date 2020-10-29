Global Homecare Surgical Drains Market Research by Size, Top Leading Countries, Companies |ConvaTec Inc., Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Stryker, Romsons Group, Redax, Medtronic

Global homecare surgical drains market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of abscess and seroma is major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global homecare surgical drains market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health., BD, ConvaTec Inc., Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Stryker, Romsons Group, Redax, Medtronic, Medline Industries, Inc, Cook, Poly Medicure Limited, Zimmer Biomet, Global Medikit Limited, Degania Silicone Ltd.

Market Drivers

Rising cases of the lymphocele among consumer is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving market

Rising demand for homecare surgical drainage devices is driving the market growth

Market Restraint

Lack of awareness about the homecare surgical drains among consumer is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Homecare Surgical Drains Market

By Disease

Abscess

Seroma

Lymphocele

By Product Type

Active Drains

Passive Drains

By Type

Bulb- Type Drains

Reliavac Drains

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

