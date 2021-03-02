Global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Applications, Demands, Growth & Opportunities – Stryker, Handicare, Invacare, DJO Global, Hocoma AG

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Home Rehabilitation Products & Services market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Home Rehabilitation Products & Services market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Home Rehabilitation Products & Services market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Stryker Corporation, Handicare, Invacare, DJO Global, Hocoma AG and more – all the leading players operating in the global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market is valued approximately USD 99.60 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Home rehabilitation product and services is used to improve and regain neurocognitive function that has been diminished or lost. Also, the rehabilitation programs help patients to maintain, improve and restore physical strength and motion in home care settings. It also helps people suffering from disabilities by maintaining, improving and restoring physical motion and strength. In addition, home rehabilitation products and services are widely used for physical therapy, care management and occupational therapy and also it is used in manipulative treatment such as spinal and chiropractic recreational therapy and speech language therapy. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases along with the increasing geriatric population would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the Center for Managing Chronic Disease, University of Michigan, Chronic disease (e.g. diabetes, heart disease, respiratory disorders) affects approximately 50% of all adults in the U.S., accounts for 86% of the USD 3.2 trillion the U.S. spends on healthcare, and represents 7 of the 10 leading causes of death. As a result, the demand and need for home rehabilitation products and services would increase as this approach is preferred to provide best-fit alternate solutions for treating and managing these ailments. However, rampantly rising product & service costs, poor compensation policies, and unfavorable regulations governing healthcare insurance policies in most of the developing economies is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and escalating number of cardiovascular ailments witnessed across the countries such as the Canada and U.S. Also, the dominance of the region is witnessed owing to the easy access to advanced healthcare facilities along with the increase in occurrence of chronic disorders. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Stryker Corporation

Handicare

Invacare

DJO Global

Hocoma AG

Ekso Bionics Holding, Inc

RehabCare

AliMed, Inc.

Active Medical and Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd.

Ergoline GmBH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Positioning Devices

Body Support Devices

General Aids

Wheelchairs

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Speech Therapy

Respiratory Therapy

By Application:

Disabilities

Geriatric people

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market, by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market, by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market Dynamics

3.1.Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market, by Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Positioning Devices

5.4.2. Body Support Devices

5.4.3. General Aids

5.4.4. Wheelchairs

5.4.5. Physical Therapy

5.4.6. Occupational Therapy

5.4.7. Speech Therapy

5.4.8. Respiratory Therapy

Chapter 6.Global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market, by Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017 -2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Disabilities

6.4.2. Geriatric people

Chapter 7.Global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market

7.2.1.U.S. Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market

7.2.1.1.Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2.Canada Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market

7.3.Europe Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market

7.3.2.Germany Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market

7.3.3.France Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market

7.3.4.Spain Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market

7.3.5.Italy Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market

7.3.6.Rest of Europe Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market

7.4.2.India Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market

7.4.3.Japan Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market

7.4.4.Australia Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market

7.4.5.South Korea Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market

7.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market

7.5.Latin America Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market

7.5.2.Mexico Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market

7.6.Rest of The World Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1. Stryker Corporation

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Product Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2. Handicare

8.2.3. Invacare

8.2.4. DJO Global

8.2.5. Hocoma AG

8.2.6. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

8.2.7. RehabCare

8.2.8. AliMed, Inc.

8.2.9. Active Medical and Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd.

8.2.10.Ergoline GmBH

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

