Global Home Office Furniture Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global home office furniture market is expected to grow from $58.74 billion in 2020 to $64.08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.09%. The growth in the home office furniture market is mainly due to the space constraint in the developed and developing, shift towards homeworking, increasing preference for comfortable and effective home furniture, and rising home businesses. The market is expected to reach $81.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.18%.

The home office furniture market consists of sales of office furniture products by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that manufacture furniture for office space at home. These are utilized for various purposes, such as, for people working from home on office days, families working on house budgets, and by kids to do school projects. Home office furniture mainly involves products, such as couches, sofas, non-decorated kitchenware, tables, chairs, and drawers. These furniture products are commonly used in small business spaces, residential spaces by people.

The home office furniture market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the home office furniture market are Ashley Furniture Industries, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Group, Sears Holdings, Steelcase Inc., Knoll Inc., Masco, Poltrona Frau, Hooker Furniture, and Kimball International.

The global home office furniture market is segmented –

1) By Product: Seating, Storage Units, Desks And Tables, Others

2) By Material: Wood, Metal, Plastic, Others

3) By Price: Premium, Mid-range, Economic

4) By Distribution Channel: Flagship Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Others

The home office furniture market report describes and explains the global home office furniture market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The home office furniture report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global home office furniture market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global home office furniture market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

