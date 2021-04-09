Global Home Medical Equipment Market Size-Share Analysis and System Production (2020-2027) | Addressing the Potential Impact of COVID-19 by Big Market Research

Big Market Research provides ‘Global Home Medical Equipment , 2020 Market Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Home Medical Equipment Market.

The global home medical equipment market was valued at $30,545.34 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $56,457.87 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. Home medical equipment are medical devices that offer safe, convenient, cost-effective, and suitable treatment to the patients. Home medical equipment comprises of various devices that can be easily accessed by the patients or caregivers at home.

The report provides brief summary and detailed insights of the market by collecting data from the industry experts and several prevalent in the market. Besides this, the report offers a detailed analysis of geographical areas and describes the competitive scenario to assist investor, prominent players, and new entrants to obtain a major share of the global Home Medical Equipment market.

Key players in the Home Medical Equipment covers : Abbott Laboratories, B Braun Melsungen Ag, Baxter International Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, General Electric Company, Hill-Rom Holdings Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, and Smith & Nephew plc.

Home Medical Equipment Market is segmented as below:

BY FUNCTIONALITY

• Therapeutic Equipment

o Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment

 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Equipment

 CPAP Machines

 CPAP Masks & Related Interfaces

 CPAP Accessories

 Oxygen Delivery Equipment

 Oxygen Concentrators

 Home Liquid Oxygen Containers

 Oxygen Cannula

 Other Home Oxygen Delivery Equipment

 Ventilators

 Nebulizers

 Humidifiers

o Home IV Equipment

 IV Pumps

 IV Administration

 IV Accessories

o Home Dialysis Equipment

 Home Peritoneal Dialysis Product

 Home Hemolysis Product

o Other Home Therapeutic Equipment

 Home Physical Therapy Equipment

 Home Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices

 Home Braces & Related Products

 Home Enteral Feeding Products

 Home Automated External Defibrillators

 Home Muscle & Nerve Stimulators

• Patient Monitoring Equipment

o Blood Glucose Monitors

o Blood Pressure Monitors

o Holter Monitors

o Peak Flow Monitors

o Apnea Monitors

o Heart Rate Monitors

o Baby Monitors

o Electronic Thermometers

o Coagulation Monitors

o Others

• Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment

o Wheelchairs

 Manual Wheelchairs

 Powered Wheelchairs

o Mobility Scooters

 Walking Assist Devices

 Walkers & Rollators

 Canes & Walking Sticks

 Crutches

o Medical Furniture

 Lift Chairs

 Medical Beds

 Stair Lifts

 Medical Furniture Accessories

o Bathroom Safety Equipment

 Bars, Grips & Rails

 Shower Chairs

 Elevated Toilet Seats

 Commodes

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

 Hospital Pharmacies

 Retail Pharmacies

 Online Retailers

Geographic segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

The report clearly shows that the Home Medical Equipment industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

