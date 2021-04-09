Global Home Medical Equipment Market Size-Share Analysis and System Production (2020-2027) | Addressing the Potential Impact of COVID-19 by Big Market Research
The global home medical equipment market was valued at $30,545.34 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $56,457.87 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. Home medical equipment are medical devices that offer safe, convenient, cost-effective, and suitable treatment to the patients. Home medical equipment comprises of various devices that can be easily accessed by the patients or caregivers at home.
Key players in the Home Medical Equipment covers : Abbott Laboratories, B Braun Melsungen Ag, Baxter International Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, General Electric Company, Hill-Rom Holdings Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, and Smith & Nephew plc.
Home Medical Equipment Market is segmented as below:
BY FUNCTIONALITY
• Therapeutic Equipment
o Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Equipment
CPAP Machines
CPAP Masks & Related Interfaces
CPAP Accessories
Oxygen Delivery Equipment
Oxygen Concentrators
Home Liquid Oxygen Containers
Oxygen Cannula
Other Home Oxygen Delivery Equipment
Ventilators
Nebulizers
Humidifiers
o Home IV Equipment
IV Pumps
IV Administration
IV Accessories
o Home Dialysis Equipment
Home Peritoneal Dialysis Product
Home Hemolysis Product
o Other Home Therapeutic Equipment
Home Physical Therapy Equipment
Home Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices
Home Braces & Related Products
Home Enteral Feeding Products
Home Automated External Defibrillators
Home Muscle & Nerve Stimulators
• Patient Monitoring Equipment
o Blood Glucose Monitors
o Blood Pressure Monitors
o Holter Monitors
o Peak Flow Monitors
o Apnea Monitors
o Heart Rate Monitors
o Baby Monitors
o Electronic Thermometers
o Coagulation Monitors
o Others
• Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment
o Wheelchairs
Manual Wheelchairs
Powered Wheelchairs
o Mobility Scooters
Walking Assist Devices
Walkers & Rollators
Canes & Walking Sticks
Crutches
o Medical Furniture
Lift Chairs
Medical Beds
Stair Lifts
Medical Furniture Accessories
o Bathroom Safety Equipment
Bars, Grips & Rails
Shower Chairs
Elevated Toilet Seats
Commodes
BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Retailers
Geographic segmentation:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
