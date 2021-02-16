Global Home Medical Equipment Market Latest Innovative Solutions to Boost Global Growth, Overview, Driver, Restraints, Deployments and Key Players 2028

Data Bridge Market research presents the top quality and comprehensive Home Medical Equipment research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This Home Medical Equipment report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies. It analyzes the detailed insight with respect to industries and geographies. The detailed information of the existed industries is the first acquired by the dedicated team to provide exact and accurate data of the market.

The home medical equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.50% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 34,917.26 million by 2028. The increase in prevalence of chronic diseases among population across the globe and increased burden on the healthcare facilities sector is escalating the growth of home medical equipment market.

The major players covered in the home medical equipment market report are Abbott, ARKRAY, Inc., Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Medical Depot, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., BD, Medtronic, Smith+Nephew, OMRON Corporation, ResMed, Smiths Group plc among other domestic and global players.

Home Medical Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

The home medical equipment market is segmented on the basis of functionality, distribution channel and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of functionality, the home medical equipment market is segmented into therapeutic equipment, patient monitoring equipment and mobility assist and patient support equipment. Therapeutic equipment is further segmented into home respiratory therapy equipment, home IV equipment, home dialysis equipment and other home therapeutic equipment. Home respiratory therapy equipment is further sub-segmented into continuous positive airway pressure equipment, oxygen delivery equipment, ventilators, nebulizers and humidifiers. Continuous positive airway pressure equipment is sub-sub-segmented into CPAP machines, CPAP masks and related interfaces and CPAP accessories. Oxygen delivery equipment is sub-sub-segmented into oxygen concentrators, home liquid oxygen containers, oxygen cannula and other home oxygen delivery equipment. Home IV equipment is further sub-segmented into IV pumps, IV administration and IV accessories. Home dialysis equipment is further sub-segmented into home peritoneal dialysis product and home hemolysis product. Other home therapeutic equipment is further sub-segmented into home physical therapy equipment, home negative pressure wound therapy devices, home braces and related products, home enteral feeding products, home automated external defibrillators and home muscle and nerve stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, holter monitors, peak flow monitors, apnea monitors, heart rate monitors, baby monitors, electronic thermometers and coagulation monitors. Mobility assist and patient support equipment is further segmented into wheelchairs, mobility scooters, medical furniture and bathroom safety equipment. Wheelchairs are further sub-segmented into manual wheelchairs and powered wheelchairs. Mobility scooters are further sub-segmented into walking assist devices, walkers and rollators, canes and walking sticks and crutches. Medical furniture is further segmented into lift chairs, medical beds, stair lifts and medical furniture accessories. Bathroom safety equipment is further sub-segmented into bars, grips and rails, shower chairs, elevated toilet seats and commodes.

On the basis of distribution channel, the home medical equipment market is segmented into pharmacies, retail medical stores and online retailers.

On the basis of end users, the home medical equipment market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings and others.

Global Home Medical Equipment Market Country Level Analysis

Global home medical equipment market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, functionality, distribution channel and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the home medical equipment market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the home medical equipment market because of the rise in the chronic diseases cases such as high blood pressure, asthma and diabetes, established healthcare infrastructure, presence of leading manufacturers and demand for advanced technologies. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period of 2021-2028 due to the large population, improving healthcare sector, increase in healthcare issues and demand for affordable systems in the region.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Home Medical Equipment Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Home Medical Equipment Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Home Medical Equipment Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

