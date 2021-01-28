Global Home Infusion Therapy Products Market 2021 vast growth: Optum, Infusystem, Option Care Health, Moog

Global Home Infusion Therapy Products Market is projected to grow at a CAGR +4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

Home infusion therapy involves the intravenous or subcutaneous administration of drugs or biological to an individual at home. The components needed to perform home infusion include the drug (for example, antivirals, immune globulin), equipment (for example, a pump), and supplies (for example, tubing and catheters).

The length of the infusion depends on a few factors. IVIG generally takes about 3 hours for the infusion to be completed. This estimate only includes the time that it takes for the medication to go into your body; it will take additional time to prepare supplies and medications and to place the IV catheter.

Global Home Infusion Therapy Products Market Key players:-

Optum, Inc.

Infusystem

Option Care Health Inc.

Moog Inc.

CareCentrix, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Lincare Holdings Inc.

Baxter

Promptcare

BriovaRx Infusion Services

Other players

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Home Infusion Therapy Products Market Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Competitive information detailed in the Home Infusion Therapy Products market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Home Infusion Therapy Products market report.

Global Home Infusion Therapy Products Market by type:-

Devices

Drugs

Services

Global Home Infusion Therapy Products Market by Application:-

Anti-Infectives

Chemotherapy

Hydration Therapy

Enteral Nutrition

Total Parenteral Nutrition

Immunoglobulin Therapy

Others

Geography of Global Home Infusion Therapy Products Market:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Latin America

