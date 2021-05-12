Global Home Healthcare Market Growth (2019-2027) and Analysis ,Forecast (2020-2025) by Product Revenue and Type The Global Home Healthcare Market was valued at USD 192.1 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 520.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1 % from 2021 to 2027.

Scope of the market:

The reason for multiplying this market growth are rising of aging population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as Cancer, Arthritis, Alzheimer’s and other Dementias, and orthopedic conditions, the increasing cost of the hospital beds, unavailability of the ambulance service in remote areas, availability of the skilled nursing care at home, increasing demand for monitoring, mobility care products as well as screening product, pediatric deformity, the proliferation of chronic diseases.

The mobility care products like walkers, mobility scooters, crutches including the safety devices like Oximeters, blood pressure monitors, heart monitoring systems and testing kits ensure the patients safety.

The main hurdles which are affecting the growth of this market are low insurance, safety issues.

According to the World Health Organization statistics at present there are almost 50 million Dementia patients in the world and will gradually increase in the upcoming years.

Economic Impact of Covid-19:

The analysis of the Covid-19 recovery trajectory provides an overview of the main strategies that industries are implementing to respond to and recover from the economic crisis. Also, focusing on the post pandemic and pre-pandemic era of the Global Home Healthcare Market through PEST analysis, SWOT, Quantitative and Qualitative analysis, Attractive analysis and DRO’s.

Key Players:

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Invacare Corporation

A&D Company

BAYADA Home Health Care

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Linde plc

GE Healthcare

OMRON Corporation

3M Healthcare

These players are considered in the report on the basis of Company Profile, company overview, strategies, recent developments and trends, financial overview.

Mergers and acquisition and the launching of new services and products are helping key players to make their strategies in the forecast.

ClearCare Inc., encountered an agreement to be acquired by WellSky Corporation, a health and community care technology company in 2019. McKesson Corporation acquired CoverMyMeds LLC, a company developing Electronic Prior Authorization (ePA) solutions.

Global Home Healthcare Market Key Benefits:

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis. Quantitative and Qualitative analysis of the current market. Estimations for the forecast period 2027. Historical data and forecast data. Recent developments and trends in the market. Market share of the market players, company profiles, SWOT analysis, and competitive landscape. Covid-19 Impact analysis

Market segmentation:

Based on Services:

Skilled home healthcare

Rehabilitation Therapy

Hospice and Palliative Care

Respiratory Therapy

Infusion Therapy

Pregnancy Care

Unskilled home healthcare

Based on Product:

1.Equipment:

Therapeutics

Ventilators

Nebulizers

Dialysis

Home respiratory equipment

Insulin Delivery Device

Others

2.Diagnostic:

BP Monitors

ECG device

Diabetic care unit

Heart Rate meters

Blood Glucose Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Temperature Monitors

Mobilities:

Crutches

Wheelchairs

Walkers

Other

Based on Region:

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Each of the market segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent trends and developments, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and competitive analysis.

North America is dominating the other region holding 48% in 2020 followed by Germany and France in Europe.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period. High prevalence of chronic disease, large population are the factors that are boosting the Home Healthcare Market in this region.

Key questions answered by this report.

Top market players contributing to the revenue? Trending strategies by the players? Which region will be the leading one in the forecast period? Factors that drive the Global Home Healthcare Market? What will be the Global Home Healthcare Market? How Covid-19 pandemic impact the growth ofGlobal Home Healthcare Market? Which Segment accounted for theGlobal Home Healthcare Market shares?

