Global Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Market Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global home health care and residential nursing care services market reached a value of nearly $957,556.6 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $957,556.6 million in 2020 to $1,273,615.3 million in 2025 at a rate of 5.9%. The market is expected to grow from $1,273,615.3 million in 2025 to $1,625,929.5 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The home health care and residential nursing care services market consists of the sales of these services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide home health care and residential nursing care. This industry includes establishments that provide home healthcare services, nursing care facility services, personal services, counselling services, vocational therapies, rest home services, social services, and nutritional services.

The home health care and residential nursing care services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the home health care and residential nursing care services market are Nichiigakkan Co., Ltd., RIEI Co.,Ltd., Bupa, Regis Healthcare, Japara Healthcare Ltd.

The home health care and residential nursing care services market is segmented by type, by end user gender, by type of expenditure and by geography.

By Type-

The home health care and residential nursing care services market is segmented by type into

a) Home Health Care Providers

b) Retirement Communities

c) Nursing Care Facilities

d) Orphanages & Group Homes

By End User Gender –

The home health care and residential nursing care services market is segmented by end user gender into

a) Female Nursing Care

b) Male Nursing Care

By Type Of Expenditure –

The home health care and residential nursing care services market is segmented by type of expenditure into

a) Public Expenditure

b) Private Expenditure

The home health care and residential nursing care services market market report covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030.

The countries covered in the global home health care and residential nursing care services market market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global home health care and residential nursing care services market market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

