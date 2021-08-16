Global Home Fitness Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global home fitness equipment market is expected to grow from $8.42 billion in 2020 to $9.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and other commercial activities that paved way for increasing demand for fitness equipment for home-based workouts and improvement of online fitness content. The home fitness equipment market is expected to reach $8.34 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -4%.

The market for home fitness equipment consists of sales of fitness equipment used at home. Home fitness equipment includes devices and machines used for performing and monitoring physical exercises at home for management of weight, improving stamina, developing muscle strength, improving appearance and personality, burning excess fat, simulating heart rate, or treating and recovering from medical conditions and to maintain overall health and fitness. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing home fitness equipment by the sales of these products.

The home fitness equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the home fitness equipment market are Cybex, Nautilus, Precor, Technogym, Fitnessathome, Fitness World, Johnson Health Tech, NordicTrack, ProForm, and True Fitness

The global home fitness equipment market is segmented –

1) By Product: Treadmills, Elliptical Machines, Rowing Machines, Strength Training Equipment, Other

2) By Applications: Home, Small Gyms, Offices, Others

3) By Distribution Channel: Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores, Direct Selling

The home fitness equipment market report describes and explains the global home fitness equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The home fitness equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global home fitness equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global home fitness equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

