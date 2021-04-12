Global Home Entertainment Devices Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2020-2030.

Home entertainment devices include household or individual equipment and services. There are several consumer electronic products such as TV sets, video players & recorders, audio equipment, and gaming devices on the smart home industry. Consumers find home entertainment equipment attractive as it provides cost-effective, stress-free entertainment and privacy at home. Consumer research, information, and price sensitivity in products and services are considerably increasing. They, therefore, choose housekeeping devices with a good value for money.

Global Home Entertainment Devices Market to surpass USD million by 2030 from USD million in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.7% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The market growth for entertainment goods is witnessing considerable growth as electronics are digitalized, existing products are rapidly being innovated, entertainment prices are declining and urban experts in developing countries are increasing. Increasing numbers of middle-class people, who can purchase various home entertainment devices, raising standards of living and shifting lifestyle preferences, drive growth on the home entertainment markets. Moreover, the growth drivers for the home entertainment device market are the development of new practices and modern connected products and the fall in the price of home entertainment products.

Global Home Entertainment Devices Market: Key Players

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The Home Theater Company

ACCUSTIC ARTS Audio GmbH

Accent Speaker Technology, Ltd.

BenQ

ATON

Artison

Ayre Acoustics, Inc.

Martin Logan

Ars Aures Audio

Other Prominent Players

Global Home Entertainment Devices Market: Segments

Video segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Home Entertainment Devices Market is segmented by Device Type into audio devices, video devices, and gaming consoles. In 2020, the video device sector held the largest market share and, owing to consumer preferences for visual entertainment, and is anticipated to record a considerable growth rate over the forecast period. However, the forecast is projected to record remarkable CAGRs by audio devices and gaming consoles. The demand of these devices over the projected timeline is expected to drive increasing preference for audio equipment like home theatre, soundbars, and speakers, for better sound quality for events such as social reunions.

Global Home Entertainment Devices Market Dynamics

Drivers

Low cost and easy availability

Increasing numbers of middle-class people, who can purchase various home entertainment devices, raising standards of living and shifting lifestyle preferences, drive growth on the home entertainment markets. Moreover, the growth drivers for the home entertainment device market are the development of new practices and modern connected products and the fall in the price of home entertainment products.

Restraint

Damaging health issues

The growing market growth for these products is, however, mitigated by the growing shift to mobile platforms and consumer concerns due to the adverse health effects of audio and wireless equipment.

Global Home Entertainment Devices Market report also contains analysis on:

Home Entertainment Devices Segments:

By Device Type: Audio devices Video devices Gaming consoles

By Distribution channel Offline Online



