Global Home Decor Market || keyplayers Herman Miller, Inc, Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc, Costco Wholesale Corporation

The report “Global Home Decor Market, By Product (Furniture (Kitchen, Living And Bedroom, Bathroom, Outdoor, and Lighting), Textiles (Rugs, Bath Textiles, Kitchen And Dining Textiles, and Living Room Textiles), Floor Coverings (Tiles, Wood and Laminate, Vinyl and Rubber, Carpets and Rugs, and Other Floor Coverings (Linoleum, Cork, Bamboo, and Concrete)), By End-User (Household and Commercial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global home decor market is projected to grow from US$ 17.0 billion in 2020 to US$ 23.6 billion by 2029. Increasing number of individual’s owning homes, coupled with in developed and developing countries drive the global home decor market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global home decor market accounted for US$ 17.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, end-user, and region.

By product, the global home decor market is categorized into furniture, textile, and floor coverings.

By end-user, the global home decor market is segmented into household and commercial.

By region, North America home decor market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global home decor market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising disposable income and improving lifestyle countries of the region. Asia Pacific home decor market is expected to account for fastest growing in the target market in the near future.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Home Decor Market”, By Product (Furniture (Kitchen, Living And Bedroom, Bathroom, Outdoor, and Lighting), Textiles (Rugs, Bath Textiles, Kitchen And Dining Textiles, and Living Room Textiles), Floor Coverings (Tiles, Wood and Laminate, Vinyl and Rubber, Carpets and Rugs, and Other Floor Coverings (Linoleum, Cork, Bamboo, and Concrete)), By End-User (Household and Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global home decor market include Kimball International, Inc, Herman Miller, Inc, Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc, Costco Wholesale Corporation, J. C. Penney Company, Inc, Stichting INGKA Foundation, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., Mannington Mills Inc, Williams-Sonoma, Inc, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

