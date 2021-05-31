Global Home Bedding Market Report 2021, Industry Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Home Bedding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global home bedding market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global home bedding market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the next five years.

Home beddings refer to washable materials that are laid above the bed for hygiene, comfort, aesthetics, and warmth purposes. These materials generally include linens, blankets, sheets, mattresses, pillows, cushions, rugs, duvets, quilts, comforters, etc. Home bedding primarily improves sleep, conforms the body by providing support to the neck and back, relieves pressure points, etc.

Market Trends:

The improving consumer living standards supported by the increasing consumer income levels have led to the adoption of luxurious lifestyles, thereby propelling the demand for home bedding. Additionally, significant growth in the real estate sector is driving the market for aesthetically appealing home bedding, including mattresses, rugs, quilts, etc. Moreover, several manufacturers are launching high-grade home bedding using lightweight, chemical-free, and anti-microbial materials, like silk and cotton, to induce deep slumber. Additionally, the wide product availability across both brick-and-mortar channels and e-commerce platforms is further augmenting the global market for home bedding. In the coming years, the introduction of eco-friendly bedding materials, that are usually made by using organic vegetable dyes, will continue to drive the demand for home bedding on a global level.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Home Bedding Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Acton & Acton Ltd.

American Textile Co.

Beaumont & Brown Ltd.

Boll & Branch LLC

Bombay Dyeing

Crane & Canopy Inc.

Hollander

Kingsdown Inc. (Owen & Company Limited)

Portico Inc.

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Sleep Number Corporation

West Point Home LLC (Icahn Enterprises L.P).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Type:

Mattress

Bed Linen

Pillows

Blankets

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

