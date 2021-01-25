Global Home-Based Wireless Mesh Network Market || keyplayers Aruba Networks,Ruckus Wireless, Strix Systems, Firetide, and Wirepas

Global home-based wireless mesh network market report published by Prophecy Market Insights offers holistic view of various influencing factors and aims to answer all the target market related questions.

Rising bandwidth requirement due to increasing adoption of smart devices for home automation and need for consistent and stable network to support growing adoption of AI and IoT are driving growth of global home-based wireless mesh network market. According to data published by Pew Research center in 2019, it is estimated that more than 5 billion people have mobile devices, and over half of these connections are smartphones. However, rise in data security and privacy concerns may restrain growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Prophecy Market Insights provides detailed analysis on the target market. The report covers market analysis – by component, mesh design, radio frequency, and region. The report provides market size (US$ Mn) and compounded annual growth rate (%) for the forecast period: 2019 – 2029, considering 2018 as the actual year. This report contains detailed analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities, ongoing trends, customer demand, product launches, and region analysis for the target market. In addition, the report delivers competitive analysis regarding key players in the Global home-based wireless mesh network market based on various parameters including company overview, product portfolio, market presence, financial performance, key developments, and future strategies.

-By Component:

Mesh Platform

Physiscal Appliances

Services

-By Mesh Design:

AD-HOC Mesh

Infrastructure Wireless Mesh

-By Radio Frequency:

Sib 1 GHz Brand

2.4 GHZ Band

4.9 GHZ Band

5 GHZ Band

Key players operating in the Global home-based wireless mesh network market include, Qorvo, Wirepas, Early Warning Services, ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Aruba Networks,Ruckus Wireless, Strix Systems, Firetide, and Wirepas

