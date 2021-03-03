Global Holter ECG Monitoring Market Survey Report, 2020-2027
The Holter ECG Monitoring market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Holter ECG Monitoring companies during the forecast period.
A holter monitor is a compact-sized wearable device that can perform continuous tracking of the heart activity. Patients susceptible to the early onset of cardiovascular diseases are recommended holter ECG test, where the patient has to wear the holter monitor for one to two days. This records the patients heartbeats throughout all the activities that are performed by the patient in that duration. The data retrieved through holter monitors is studied in depth through holter analysis systems and software that help the doctors design appropriate therapy for the patient. This increases the demand for holter monitors among various healthcare professionals for the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases such as atrial fibrillation, and coronary artery disease. North America dominated the market in 2017, accounting for highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2025.
Competition Analysis
Major enterprises in the global market of Holter ECG Monitoring include:
MediComp
GE Healthcare
Mortara Instrument
CardioNet
Philips Healthcare
QRS Diagnostic
Applied Cardiac Systems
Scottcare
Spacelabs Healthcare
MidMark
Schiller
LifeWatch DigiTrack
Welch Allyn
Global Holter ECG Monitoring market: Application segments
Hospital and Clinic
Home Setting & Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASCs)
Others
By type
ECG Patch
Portable Holter
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Holter ECG Monitoring Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Holter ECG Monitoring Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Holter ECG Monitoring Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Holter ECG Monitoring Market in Major Countries
7 North America Holter ECG Monitoring Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Holter ECG Monitoring Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Holter ECG Monitoring Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Holter ECG Monitoring Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Target Audience:
Holter ECG Monitoring manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Holter ECG Monitoring
Holter ECG Monitoring industry associations
Product managers, Holter ECG Monitoring industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Holter ECG Monitoring potential investors
Holter ECG Monitoring key stakeholders
Holter ECG Monitoring end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
