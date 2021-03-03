Global Holter ECG Monitoring Market Survey Report, 2020-2027

The Holter ECG Monitoring market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Holter ECG Monitoring companies during the forecast period.

A holter monitor is a compact-sized wearable device that can perform continuous tracking of the heart activity. Patients susceptible to the early onset of cardiovascular diseases are recommended holter ECG test, where the patient has to wear the holter monitor for one to two days. This records the patients heartbeats throughout all the activities that are performed by the patient in that duration. The data retrieved through holter monitors is studied in depth through holter analysis systems and software that help the doctors design appropriate therapy for the patient. This increases the demand for holter monitors among various healthcare professionals for the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases such as atrial fibrillation, and coronary artery disease. North America dominated the market in 2017, accounting for highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2025.

Competition Analysis

Major enterprises in the global market of Holter ECG Monitoring include:

MediComp

GE Healthcare

Mortara Instrument

CardioNet

Philips Healthcare

QRS Diagnostic

Applied Cardiac Systems

Scottcare

Spacelabs Healthcare

MidMark

Schiller

LifeWatch DigiTrack

Welch Allyn

Global Holter ECG Monitoring market: Application segments

Hospital and Clinic

Home Setting & Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASCs)

Others

By type

ECG Patch

Portable Holter

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

