Global holograms market Shares, Applications and Current Trends | Holoxica Limited, 4Deep,  Geola Digital,  Leia, Inc, Ovizio,  Mach7 Technologies Ltd

Global holograms market is expected to registering a healthy CAGR of 27.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017. The high growth of this market can be attributed to the expanding holography films demands in events and advertisements. Holography is a process through which the laser, interference or diffraction of light can store and reproduce a 3D image of any object. It is the method of creating a three-dimensional image of an object on a film by encoding the beam striking the film’s intensity and phase information. The image changes as the viewing system’s position changes. Coherent light that is generated through laser for creating three-dimensional (3D) image in space is used by the holographic display

This holograms report profiles some of the major players functioning the market on the basis of various factors such as the company overview, revenue, product offering, key development, business strategies, porter's five analysis and SWOT analysis . The regions and countries mentioned in this research study has been studied based on the applications, product, key players and market forecast.

Market Drivers:

High requirement of holographic films in medical imaging can boosts the market growth

Increased use of holography films in seminar and business meetings may enhance the market in the forecast period

Holographic technological advancement will also propel the growth of the market

Rising demand of digital holography in the financial sector for security purposes is fuelling the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of holography films will hinder the market growth in the forecast period

Low effectual projection under sunlight is restraining the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Apple acquired a holographic AR lens start-up company to broaden their ambitions in a sector which is growing in the field of virtual reality and hologram industry. With this acquisition the company will enhance its product portfolio in holographic market

In February 2017, Merge VR Co-founder launched a ground breaking holographic toy. Through this launch the consumers can directly interact with holograms while freeing their both hands for a fully immersive experience. This is expected to magnify the scope of hologram market in the near future

Major Geographical Regions Include in This Study: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

Few of the major competitors currently working in global holograms market: Lyncée Tec, zSpace, Inc, HoloTech Switzerland AG, Vision Optics, Eon Reality, Inc, Holoxica Limited, 4Deep, Geola Digital, Leia, Inc, Ovizio, Mach7 Technologies Ltd., Nanolive SA, FoVI 3D, Jasper Display Corporation, Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB., RealView Imaging Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc and HYPERVSN among others.

Segmentation: Global Holograms Market

By Type

Electro Holographic

Touchable

Laser

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Dimension

2D

3D

By Holographic Images

Dot Matrix

2D/3D

3D Models

Stereograms

By Usage

Digital Holographic Microscopy

Digital Holographic Display

By Technology

Semi-Transparent

Touchable

Laser

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Organizations

Academic Medical Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Security

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

