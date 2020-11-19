Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market Opportunities And Forecast Analysis Up To 2026 | Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Immucor, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

A large scale HLA Typing for Transplant market report explains the key developments in the healthcare industry with respect to current scenario and the future advancements. Competitive landscape underlines the strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. An all-inclusive market information and data of the HLA Typing for Transplant report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). Competitor strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions covered in this report helps healthcare industry to take better steps for selling goods and services.

Global HLA typing for transplant market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in the number of transplantation procedures, rise in technological advancements in HLA typing field and rise in the number of older adult’s organ donors.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global HLA typing for transplant market are

Abbott,

Luminex Corporation,

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Illumina, Inc.,

QIAGEN,

Immucor, Inc.,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

CareDx Inc,

GenDx,

Segmentation: Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market

By Technology

(Non-Molecular Assay, Molecular Assay),

Products and Services

(Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, Software and Services),

Application

(Diagnostic Applications, Research Applications),

End-User

(Hospitals and Transplant Centers, Research Laboratories and Academic Institutions, Commercial Service Providers),

Geography

(North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired the Linkage Biosciences. The acquisition would help Thermo Fisher Scientific in expanding the company’s product portfolio by providing HLA-typing kits, KIR-typing kits, HPA-typing kits and strengthening its position in HLA market

In February 2017, Immure, Inc., launched new MIA FORA NGS FLEX HLA Typing Assay with the capability to cover upto 11 HLA genes. The new typing assay supports high resolution solution without affecting performance. The new product will fulfil the demand of HLA testing community and also provides best quality transplant product line to customers, available in the market

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Focus of the report:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments Analyze and forecast HLA Typing for Transplant market on the basis of type, function and application.

