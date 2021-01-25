Global Hip Replacement Implants Market 2021:Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments ||Stryker, Smith and Nephew, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Corin, Waldemer Link GmbH & Co. KG, Wright Medical N.V

An analysis of competitors is conducted very well in the hip replacement implants report which covers vital market aspects about the key players. Some of these are strong and weak points of the competitors and analysis of their strategies with respect to product and Medical Devices industry. Such idea about competitive landscape aids in deciding about the improvements required in the product and more. The report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. With the entire understanding of business environment that is best suitable for the requirements of the client, hip replacement implants market analysis report has been generated.

Global hip replacement implants market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to growing cases of trauma and injuries, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis and growing geriatric population.

Some of the major players operating in global hip replacement implants market are Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Smith and Nephew, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Corin, Waldemer Link GmbH & Co. KG, Wright Medical N.V., Arthrex, Inc., Conformis, Corentec Co., Ltd., Elite Surgical, Surgival, Synergie Ingenierie Medicale, evolutisfrance, Group FH Ortho communication, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medacta International, Tecomet,Inc., Peter Brehm GmbH, MicroPort Orthopedics, Inc. and DJO Global among others.

Market Drivers

Growing geriatric population is increasing the growth of the market

Advancement in technology is enhancing the market growth

Popular minimally invasive surgeries are increasing the market growth

Growing application of hip implants is acting as a catalyst for the market growth

Growing adoption of total hip replacement implants is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of surgeries is restraining the market growth

Dearth of skilled professionals is hampering the market growth

Strict rules for the approval of devices in the market restrict the market growth

New Hip Replacement Implants Market Developments

In August 2019, OrthAlign announced the launch of hipalign application for hip replacement implants. The launch will create a platform for spanning large joint knee surgery, partial knee and agnostic total hip replacement. It will provide real time abduction and anteversion of the acetabular cup during surgery.

In August 2018, ConforMIS announced the launch of 3D hip replacement system. The new system provides surgeons with interactive input thereby improve the operational efficiency by better serving their patients.

Scope of the Hip Replacement Implants Market

Hip replacement implants market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) as a part of Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa ( MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa.

All country based analysis of the hip replacement implants market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product type the market is segmented into femoral reconstruction, acetabular reconstruction, hip resurfacing, revision hip implants, bearing and porous metal technologies and total replacement implants. Based on material, the market is segmented into metal-on-metal, metal-on-polyethylene, ceramic-on-metal, ceramic-on-polyethylene and ceramic-on-ceramic. The end-users covered for the report are orthopedic clinics, hospitals and surgery centers.

Hip replacement is defined as a type of surgery used to replace the injured or damaged hip with the available artificial implant. It is used for the patient suffering from excess pain or the prevalence of obesity and arthritis.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global hip replacement implants market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

