Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) market is expected to grow from $809.48 million in 2020 to $856.77 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) market is mainly due to the growth in the construction industry, increasing demand for packaging materials, agriculture films, and automotive components & coatings, rising demand for highly effective additives from industrial applications, and growing demand for UV resistant coated plastics, polymers, and wood products. The market is expected to reach $1,270.94 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

The hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) market consists of sales of hindered amine light stabilizers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture hindered amine light stabilizers. Hindered amine light stabilizers are chemical substances with an amine functional group that is used as stabilizers in polymers and plastics. They protect polymer coatings from photo-oxidative damage by producing nitroxide radicals.

The hindered amine light stabilizers (hals) market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the hindered amine light stabilizers (hals) market are ADEKA Corporation, Chitec Technology Co. Ltd, SUNSHOW, SABO S.p.A, Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp., Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co, Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd., Solvay, Rianlon Corporation, Clariant, Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd., TCI Chemicals, UNIQCHEM, and Lambson Limited.

The global hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) market is segmented –

1) By Type: Polymeric, Monomeric, Oligomeric

2) By Application: Plastics, Paints And Coatings, Adhesives And Sealants, Others

3) By End Use Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction, Others

The hindered amine light stabilizers (hals) market report describes and explains the global hindered amine light stabilizers (hals) market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The hindered amine light stabilizers (hals) report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global hindered amine light stabilizers (hals) market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global hindered amine light stabilizers (hals) market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

